E-40 Thanks Kendrick Lamar For Letting Him Narrate The "Pop Out" Show

Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" show has been the defining concert event of 2024. The rapper repped the West Coast with pride, and made sure to include every artist and celebrity that he considered vital to the California scene. Naturally, E-40 was among these artists. The Oakland icon had the unique but crucial job of narrating the "Pop Out" show, and to no one's surprise, he crushed it. E-40's voice was instantly recognizable, and perfectly suited to sound and feel of the event.

Like everything else related to the "Pop Out," E-40's involvement was a surprise. The rapper was tight-lipped about his involvement with Lamar's pgLang team. He did, however, detail the way his narration came to be on Instagram. E-40 claimed that K. Dot reached out to him while he was on the road, and requested that he carve out time to provide recordings. The interaction reportedly happened over the phone while the rapper was in Washington. "After landing in Washington, DC from Aspen," he wrote. "I rushed to the hotel to answer the call and contribute some authentic game to what I knew was going to be a monumental night for The West Coast."

E-40 Recorded His "Pop Out" Narration In DC

E-40 couldn't attend the "Pop Out," but he thanked Kendrick Lamar for making him feel included. He also showed love to the West Coast, which seemed to be the overriding sentiment of the event. "I feel honored to be considered for moments like this," he added. "Sometimes the West Coast is overlooked. But not tonight. I’m glad I was able to play my part and Sprinkle a little Game on this historical moment." E-40 dubbed the "Pop Out" concert "one of the biggest nights in hip-hop history," and the public seems to agree.