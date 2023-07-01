E-40 Reflects On His Impact On West Coast Hip-Hop: “They Call Me The Ambassador Of The Bay

E-40 says he “put new life into” West Coast hip-hop.

BYCole Blake
E-40 spoke about his role in the success of West Coast hip-hop during an interview with The New York Times, earlier this week, for the outlet’s piece, “50 Rappers, 50 Stories.” In doing so, he reflected on the success of many of his biggest songs, including “Tell Me When to Go,” “Choices,” “Bitch,” and many more.

“When I came out with ‘Ghetto Report Card,’ I was 37, 38 years old,” he told the outlet. “My whole career was just revived. It was amazing. I was part of the crunk movement and the hyphy movement at the same time. ‘U and Dat,’ ‘Snap Yo Fingers’ and so on. We had the South and the West Coast.”

E-40 At Essence Festival Of Culture

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 01: E-40 performs on day 2 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

He continued: “Imagine if there was streaming back then when we had ‘Tell Me When to Go,’ ‘Bitch,’ ‘Choices.’ We would be diamond on each one of those records. I put new life into the West Coast in 2006. And that’s no ifs, ands or buts. Can’t nobody say I didn’t, with the help of Lil Jon. And it’s never stopped since then.” E-40 concluded: “That’s my role — they call me the Ambassador of the Bay. And I don’t know nobody else there that represents it like me.”

Among the other rappers The New York Times spoke with for the piece included 50 Cent, Eminem, and more. 50 discussed his initial opinions on Juvenile’s 400 Degreez while Eminem reflected on the role battle rap played in his career as well as the influence of NasIllmatic.

E-40’s comment comes days after the legendary rapper teamed up with another West Coast icon in Snoop Dogg to announce an upcoming cookbook titled Goon with the Spoon. The project will become available to fans on November 14, 2023, and feature many of the artists’ favorite recipes.

