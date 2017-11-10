The New York Times
- MusicE-40 Reflects On His Impact On West Coast Hip-Hop: "They Call Me The Ambassador Of The BayE-40 says he "put new life into" West Coast hip-hop.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJordan Peele Hints At The Possibility Of A "Nope" Sequel, Says He's Glad Fans Are "Paying Attention"The recently released project became Peele's third feature film to cross $100M at the domestic box office.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsJulia Fox Says She Broke Up With Kanye, Answers If Romance Was A Publicity StuntShe also denies ever saying that she was his girlfriend, even though she did so on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsDonald Trump Axes Blog Amid Controversy Regarding Alleged August Reinstatement PlansA "New York Times" reporter reveals that Trump thinks he'll return as Commander-in-Chief at summer's end.By Erika Marie
- GramMegan Thee Stallion Receives Praise From Maxine Waters In Letter About Black WomenThe congresswoman thanked the rapper for her "New York Times" op-ed piece.By Erika Marie
- SocietyCoronavirus-Infected Cruise Ship Passengers Flown To The US328 American citizens, 14 coronavirus-infected passengers have landed back in the United States. By Dominiq R.
- MoviesOprah Winfrey Says Russell Simmons "Attempted To Pressure" Her Over DocShe said she let him know that she wouldn't be pressured.By Erika Marie
- MusicKanye West Shares He's Motivated By Kardashian's Work Ethic At DealBook ConferenceHe was there supporting his wife and mother-in-law.By Erika Marie
- MoviesWill Smith Tapped to Portray Gangster Nicky "Mr. Untouchable" BarnesAladdin becomes a Harlem gangster.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentAdidas Issues Response To NYT Article Accusing Company Of DiscriminationThe company says "there is much more to be done."By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentKylie Jenner Finally Admits That She's "Technically" Not A Self-Made BillionaireKylie backtracks on the whole "self-made" thing. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyTrump Administration Appealing To Narrow Definition Of Gender: ReportAccording to a new Report by The New York Times, the Trump administration's latest attempts are "the most drastic yet."By hnhh
- GossipGwyneth Paltrow Questions How People Hated Her More Than Chris BrownGwyneth Paltrow just can't comprehend how Chris Brown got a pass but not her. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyBoko Haram Returns 76 Recently Abducted SchoolgirlsSeveral kidnapped schoolgirls were returned home safely. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentLouis C.K. Sexual Misconduct Allegations Being Reviewed By FXOne of the leading television networks is taking the Louis C.K. allegations very seriously. By Chantilly Post