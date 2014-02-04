Y'all already know what it is. Lil Jon is not only one of the foremost pioneers of CRUNK music, he's also its reigning poster child alongside his close friends and collaborators The Eastside Boyz (Big Sam and Lil Bo). He's perhaps the most successful hype man to ever do it, creating a successful solo career built on distinct production methods and infectious ad-libs. Since signing with Jermaine Dupri's So So Def Records in 1993, the Atlanta native has gone on to release seven studio albums and a compilation, having worked with the likes of Too Short, Total, Usher, Xscape, David Guetta, Pitbull, E-40, Ludacris, LMFAO, Ying Yang Twins, R. Kelly, Soulja Boy, Waka Flocka Flame and many more throughout his 20-year career. Most recently, he joined forces with Zumba Fitness and organized the "Zumba Nightclub Series", for which he released a promotional single titled "Work". Stay tuned for the further adventures of Lil Jon.