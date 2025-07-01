One of California's most chill artists and one of the South's most rambunctious voices are melding their energies together for an effortless slapper. The rappers we are referring to include LaRussell and crunk icon, Lil Jon. As caught by Good Company's YouTube channel, they are preparing to release "Having Like This."
We say that because this an early and extended sneak peek of them working on it in the studio. LaRussell posted this exact clip to his Instagram as well. "LIL JON STILL GOT IT!!!! THIS BEAT IS INSANE!!!! He really made the soundtrack to our childhood!!!! LaRussell x @liljon COMING SOON!!!" he wrote.
But even though this is more of teaser, it's long enough and the quality is too good to let this slip by. "Having Like This" is simply a blast as it sounds like Lil Jon and Russell brought their respective sounds together.
When you really think about it, the bounce of West Coast hip-hop and the off-the-wall energy of crunk share a lot in common. As a result, the vibes are on ten. Lil Jon's trademark ad-libs and shouts accent LaRussell's bars nicely and the beat is equally contagious.
It's got a nostalgic feel that calls back to those early 2000s and late 90s collabs Lil Jon was putting out. At this point, we just hope this confident cut comes out sometime this week at the latest. It's got all the makings of a summertime jam.
Overall, this will be another feather in the cap of LaRussell once it comes out in full. He's been on a tear this year, having dropped seven projects in less than seven months. Check out the elongated preview below.