LaRussell & Lil Jon Collide For Incredibly Fun Banger "Having Like This"

BY Zachary Horvath 198 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
larussell larussell
This LaRussell and Lil Jon track isn't officially out yet, but the extended snippet and contagious energy warrants early coverage.

One of California's most chill artists and one of the South's most rambunctious voices are melding their energies together for an effortless slapper. The rappers we are referring to include LaRussell and crunk icon, Lil Jon. As caught by Good Company's YouTube channel, they are preparing to release "Having Like This."

We say that because this an early and extended sneak peek of them working on it in the studio. LaRussell posted this exact clip to his Instagram as well. "LIL JON STILL GOT IT!!!! THIS BEAT IS INSANE!!!! He really made the soundtrack to our childhood!!!! LaRussell x @liljon COMING SOON!!!" he wrote.

But even though this is more of teaser, it's long enough and the quality is too good to let this slip by. "Having Like This" is simply a blast as it sounds like Lil Jon and Russell brought their respective sounds together.

When you really think about it, the bounce of West Coast hip-hop and the off-the-wall energy of crunk share a lot in common. As a result, the vibes are on ten. Lil Jon's trademark ad-libs and shouts accent LaRussell's bars nicely and the beat is equally contagious.

It's got a nostalgic feel that calls back to those early 2000s and late 90s collabs Lil Jon was putting out. At this point, we just hope this confident cut comes out sometime this week at the latest. It's got all the makings of a summertime jam.

Overall, this will be another feather in the cap of LaRussell once it comes out in full. He's been on a tear this year, having dropped seven projects in less than seven months. Check out the elongated preview below.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar's Grand National Tour Realizes pgLang Vision

LaRussell & Lil Jon "Having Like This"

Read More: Daphne Joy’s Complicated History With 50 Cent & Diddy: Co-Parenting To Courtroom Rumors

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Oakland Raiders v San Francisco 49ers Music E-40 Reflects On His Impact On West Coast Hip-Hop: "They Call Me The Ambassador Of The Bay 2.0K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 66.3K
2023 Essence Festival Of Culture Music Vallejo Pays Tribute To E-40 With Street In His Name 1.9K
Original Content It's Yo Birthday: Lil Jon's Top Ten Tracks 4.0K