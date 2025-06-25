Triumphant hardly describes the past 12 months of Kendrick Lamar’s career. “Like That” marked the beginning of a new era of his career where he’d officially depart from Top Dawg Entertainment and embark on a new journey as a co-founder of pgLang, a multidisciplinary creative communications company that has extended its reach to the Super Bowl, CashApp, Calvin Klein, and Converse, among others. Since good kid, m.A.A.d city, Kendrick’s brought a cinematic appeal to his work that’s gone from tragic love stories, introspective reflections of inner conflict, therapy sessions, and origin stories that have been worthy of Oscars, had they been turned into Hollywood movies—as much as the numerous Grammys he’s collected over his career. And yet, this new chapter of his career—in the wake of “Not Like Us”’ success—has shaped what will undoubtedly be remembered as an iconic run, one that seems much more influenced by the evolving world of communication than it is about simply rapping.

In part, this has only been accomplished through the mythical nature of Kendrick Lamar’s public presence. The silence between the Black Panther soundtrack and Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers led to speculation—rumors of a supposed rock album—and his departure from Top Dawg Entertainment left many wondering how Kendrick could potentially evolve. And let’s be real here—there’s always an element of surprise that has left us wondering how his next work can top the last. His debut album was countered by To Pimp a Butterfly, which has undoubtedly played a role in shaping his current place as a critical darling. DAMN., while not as emotionally dense, balanced a space where he softened his Wu-Tang influence with tinges of R&B and soul that more or less affirmed that even with the lyrical tenacity, his commercial appeal leveled up to the potential he showed early on in his career.

The GNX era, however, has been significantly different than what we’ve seen, not only because it's as unapologetically West Coast as it could get but the sheer impact that it landed with. Has Kendrick had the fanbase, the sold-out arena shows, and the plaques that affirmed his greatness? Absolutely. But he didn’t have a head on his mantle then, either. And perhaps, that’s what makes this era the most significant of his career, and it’s entirely backed by the success that we’ve seen across the past two months of the Grand National tour alongside SZA.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 9: Kendrick Lamar performs with SZA during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

From city to city, Kendrick Lamar embarked on what few rappers have been able to accomplish—a stadium tour, a sold-out one at that. If we’re keeping it a buck, stadium shows aren’t always fantastic, largely because sound is always a bit shoddy depending on where you’re seated. Even if you’re in the 100s, someone like Kendrick who stands at like 5’6” still looks like an ant from afar. But ultimately, it didn’t matter—a rather minimalist, tech-forward stage design turned the stage into a massive videoboard that followed him and SZA around the stage in a way that felt more reminiscent of live concert DVDs—a dose of nostalgia intertwined on a stage that was practically designed for the social media experience. Something that Kanye West revolutionized during the Pablo tour, something we’ve seen a bit more during Drake’s recent North American tours since Scorpion, and certainly an aspect that Travis Scott has carried through his rather gargantuan productions. It’s needed—people are attracted to visuals, and the fact we live in a deeply visual world because of TikTok and Instagram is what makes people gravitate toward the show. Although Kendrick kept the stage rather basic—a few props (including the Buick Grand National), an expansive catwalk that wrapped around the audience, and pyrotechnics, accompanied by a group of dancers—the viral moments that have spurred from this tour underscore pgLang’s mission statement: “pgLang is focused on using our experiences, and nurturing our many collaborators, to build stories that are equally accessible and engaging then fitting them within the best media.” It’s something that we saw on The Big Steppers tour, which delivered a far more theatrical and cohesive story and turned into a concert special for Amazon (which probably is going to happen again). What Kendrick—and by extension, pgLang—has done here is less about spectacle and more about storytelling through simplicity. It’s a distinct evolution of the rap show: built for virality, but stripped of clutter. The model they’ve created ultimately blurs the line between campaign and concert, marketing and media, art and algorithm, at a time when the rapid evolution of culture and technology has quietly dismantled the boundaries set by major labels.

And with that comes one of the most exciting tours of the year that seemingly even eclipses Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour. We can assume the success of songs like “Not Like Us,” “Squabble Up,” and Kendrick and SZA’s latest #1 record, “Luther,” contributed to this hype, but at the same time, people form stronger bonds over mutual disdain rather than shared reverence. Unfortunately, Drake seems to be the embodiment of that hatred—or at least humiliation—that has helped Kendrick Lamar dominate the summer of 2024, and now 2025, while simultaneously breaking records that he previously held as one of the highest-grossing hip-hop touring acts. And more than anything, the road trip concept that loosely underlined the transition between Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s rotating sets affirmed it as the show of the summer. And frankly, if you didn’t go, you probably experienced some sense of FOMO unless you’re loyal to a fault to Drake. If you are, it might make you feel slightly worse that Kendrick managed to pull back-to-back sold-out shows at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, a venue that Drake hasn’t even performed in at this point. In the days leading up to the second show in Toronto, Drake loyalists began to take screenshots of the Ticketmaster seating chart to reveal that tickets weren’t even moving for the show. But yet, on the day of night #2, Kendrick and SZA emerged victorious with another sold-out date and a packed house where phone lights shined from the nosebleeds to the floor. Certain reports actually claim that Kendrick is now the first rapper to sell out multiple shows at the venue.

Even when doubt was cast upon Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s ability to pull an audience in Dot’s opp’s hometown, just the tension of his presence alone seemingly managed to help him pull the impossible—no fights, shootings or sight of Top5 (aided by an extraordinary amount of police presence) to ruin an evening that one could practically describe as wholesome.