Kendrick Lamar and SZA's hit song, "luther," has crossed one billion streams on Spotify, according to HipHopDX. Having been released in November on Lamar's album, GNX, it is the fastest song to do so on the platform. Lamar was already the previous record holder with his viral diss track, “Not Like Us," which he dropped amid his Drake feud back in 2024.

In hitting one billion streams, it marks Lamar's eleventh song overall to reach the milestone. His other tracks include “All the Stars”, “Humble,” and “Money Trees.” Outside of just streams, "luther" also spent 13 consecutive weeks at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Lamar and SZA are currently capitalizing on the popularity of "luther" by co-headlining the Grand National Tour. The run of concerts has also been breaking plenty of records as the two have been performing across North America since April. They'll be heading abroad for even more shows, next month. The tour will wrap up in Sweden in August.

Kendrick Lamar & SZA Tour

While performing at the last stop in North America on the tour, SZA shared an emotional message for Lamar in front of the crowd. "He put me onto the biggest moment of my life," SZA told her fans. "This is also the biggest moment of my life… I’m so thankful, and I’m so thankful to y’all.”