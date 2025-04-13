SZA Admits She Was "Relieved" Her Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance Was Shortened

SZA says she was incredibly anxious ahead of her performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show with Kendrick Lamar, earlier this year. She refelected on the event during an appearance on The Severance Podcast with Ben Stiller and Adam Scott. In doing so, she revealed that her portion of the show was supposed to be even longer.

“My performance was initially longer with a different song and I was actually relieved (when it changed as it meant) that I had less opportunity to harm myself on camera or in public,” she said. “I just couldn’t believe that I was a part of it.” Despite the trimming, she performed “Luther” and “All of the Stars." She also discussed how anxious she felt leading up to the performance. “I was really shook only because it is the biggest stage I’ll ever do in my career, I don’t really know where I can go from there. I was just like, I don’t know if I’m gonna survive,” she recalled, “I did a lot of meditation and a lot of breathwork, which I normally don’t do, but I’ve learned recently, it’s kind of saving my life. It’s the only thing that keeps me calm.”

SZA & Kendrick Lamar's Tour

SZA's appearance on The Severance Podcast comes as she's gearing up to embark on The Grand National Tour alongside Kendrick Lamar. The run of concerts will be kicking off on April 19 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. They'll be performing a total of 39 shows across North America and Europe before conluding in Stockholm, Sweden on August 9.