Kendrick Lamar Announces 2025 "Grand National" Tour With SZA: Tickets, Dates & More

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 26: Kendrick Lamar performs on the Pyramid stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Here's everything you need to know about Kendrick Lamar's 2025 Grand National tour with SZA.

All I ever wanted was a black Grand National/ Fuck being rational, give 'em what they ask for,Kendrick Lamar raps “tv off” from his new album, GNX. Arriving with little to no announcement, the “Not Like Us” rapper’s highly anticipated sixth studio album has easily met and even surpassed our expectations for his follow-up to Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Equipped with plenty of West Coast bounce, and a pair of cameos from SZA, Kendrick went above and beyond with GNX

It’s not surprising, especially since he’s a little over two months away from his upcoming Super Bowl Halftime performance in New Orleans. While there is speculation surrounding a follow-up album, it has yet to be confirmed by Kendrick himself. However, he will be hitting the road after the Super Bowl for the Grand National Tour, alongside SZA. The Compton rapper will be hitting a series of stadiums–not arenas–across North America, including a stop in Toronto, the hometown of his archnemesis. With tickets set to go on sale this week, here's everything you need to know about Kendrick Lamar’s Grand National tour. 

Exclusive Ticket Presale & General On-Sale Dates

Tickets for the "Grand National Tour" will be available through an exclusive presale for Cash App Visa Cardholders starting Wednesday, December 4th at 10 AM local time and running through Thursday, December 5th at 10 PM local time. To access the presale, customers can use the first nine digits of their Cash App Card and complete their purchase using the same card. General tickets will go on sale starting Friday, December 6th at 10 AM local time on grandnationaltour.com. Cash App Card users can also score a 20% discount on official tour merchandise purchased on-site during the tour.

Who Will Be Opening For Kendrick Lamar? 

SZA will be joining Kendrick Lamar on the forthcoming Grand National tour. SZA appears twice on Kendrick’s new album on the songs, “luther,” which debuted at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, and “gloria.” Although it’s been nearly two years since the release of S.O.S., the Grand National tour might be an indication that she has a new album coming soon. In fact, there is a good chance that she could be sliding through before the end of the year with a new project. Lana perhaps? During her appearance on Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 2, she confirmed that her next album would be released by the end of 2024. 

What To Expect From The Tour?

As usual, Kendrick keeps a tight ship, thus making it practically impossible to predict what he might have up his sleeve on the upcoming tour. The Big Steppers tour was a highly theatrical outing that saw Kendrick and Baby Keem perform globally. The tour also earned a total revenue of $111 million across 73 shows. It became the highest-grossing hip-hop tour of all time. However, it was later dethroned by Drake and then, Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus tour. 

Tour Dates

Minneapolis - April 19 - U.S. Bank Stadium
Houston - April 23 - NRG Stadium
Arlington - April 26 - AT&T Stadium
Atlanta - April 29 - Mercedes Benz Stadium
Charlotte - May 3 - Bank of America Stadium
Philadelphia - May 5 - Lincoln Financial Field
East Rutherford - May 8 - MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford - May 9 - MetLife Stadium
Foxborough - May 12 - Gillette Stadium
Seattle - May 17 - Lumen Field
Los Angeles - May 21 - SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles - May 23 - SoFi Stadium
Glendale - May 27 - State Farm Stadium
San Francisco - May 29 - Oracle Park
Las Vegas - May 31 - Allegiant Stadium
St. Louis - June 4 - The Dome at America's Center
Chicago - June 6 - Soldier Field
Detroit - June 10 - Ford Field
Toronto - June 12 - Rogers Centre
Hershey - June 16 - Hersheypark Stadium
Washington, DC - June 18 - Northwest Stadium

