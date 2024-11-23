Kendrick Lamar Wants To Change A Woman's Life For The Better On SZA-Assisted "Luther"

The wild return of Kendrick Lamar is reuniting him with SZA and twice we may add. If you haven't been keeping count, it's been a stunning six years since their last collaboration. That of course was their mainstream pop rap/R&B crossover "All The Stars" off the Black Panther soundtrack. Whatever it is, these two former label mates always get into their more sensual bags. The same is the case on "luther," the first joint effort between Kendrick Lamar and SZA on GNX. The former kicks the track off this love story by giving us some context as to who he has eyes on.
It sounds like it's a stripper, possible sex worker, or just a promiscuous woman who's misunderstood. "Hey, Roman numeral seven, bae, drop it like it's hot / If this world was mine, I'd take your dreams and make 'em multiply / If this world was mine, I'd take your enemies in front of God," he raps in his more monotone and stuffy delivery. SZA then pops in on the chorus and portrays this woman going forward as she's hopeful that better days are coming for her thanks to this man (Kendrick). They harmonize pretty well, with SZA's vocals soaring and taking the spotlight at those points. See where this Kendrick and SZA collab ranks for you by checking it out with the link below.
"Luther" - Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Quotable Lyrics:
I'm not even trippin', I won't stress you out
I might even settle down for you, I'ma show you I'm a pro
I'ma take my take my time and turn it off
Just so I can turn you on, baby
Weekends, get it poppin' on the low
Better days comin' for sure