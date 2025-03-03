Kendrick Lamar & SZA's "luther" Retains The Top Spot On Hot 100 For Second Consecutive Week

Drake must be punching a pillow somewhere because Kendrick Lamar continues to dominate the Billboard Hot 100. The Compton powerhouse is filling out most of the top 10 once again but is also staying atop it as well. That's because of his own latest collaboration with SZA, "luther." The GNX hit has been a fan-favorite ever since his sixth studio album dropped last November. It's been doing incredible in so many different ways, especially on streaming. It's currently his most popular track on Spotify with over 577 million plays. Those stats, along with many others, are helping it remain firm on the chart.

It's still outperforming Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga's mega pop hit "Die With A Smile," which already is nearing the two billion stream mark. That track will be just below "luther" once the charts update tomorrow, March 4. After that, Kendrick Lamar absorbs the third and fourth placements with "Not Like Us" followed by "tv off," another GNX standout. Fifth is Shaboozey with "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," which is still doing incredible several months later. Then, it's "APT." by ROSE and Mars, "BIRDS OF A FEATHER" by Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan with "Pink Pony Club," and then Teddy Swims' "Lose Control" at nine.

How Many Songs Do Kendrick Lamar & SZA Have Together?

Rounding things out is Lamar though once more with "squabble up." Overall, this just continues to show that its Kendrick's world right now and everyone else is living in it. When "luther" went number one last week, it marked the creator's sixth record to do so and became SZA's third. It's just remarkable stuff from the duo's fifth track.