Kendrick Lamar & SZA Make History As "luther" Reigns Supreme On The Hot 100 Again

Kendrick Lamar and SZA continue to roll in terms of charting with "luther." The GNX track is still on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with this week being the tenth one in a row. The sixth track for Lamar and third for the R&B act to peak this high has also made history with this impressive mark.
It's now a part of the 4% of songs to sit at number one for consecutive double-digit weeks. Moreover, among those records to achieve this, "luther" is the only by a solo male and female artist with no accompanying acts. Previously, Diana Ross and Lionel Richie's 1981 song, "Endless Love," was the previous record holder. It ruled for nine-straight weeks.
But we aren't done with the mind-melting facts. If Kendrick Lamar and SZA keep this up for another week, they will tie Roddy Ricch's 11-week reign with "The Box." The record here pertains to the rap song with the most consecutive weeks on top of the Hot 100.
At this point, we are eager to see if "luther" maintains its dominance and pulls off even more historic feats. In terms of the rest of the top 10, this and Drake's "NOKIA" are the only hip-hop/rap related cuts in the upper echelon.
Read More: Best Rap Songs & Albums Of September 2024
Kendrick Lamar & SZA Tour
"NOKIA" was threatening to take the gold medal, so to speak, two weeks ago. However, in weeks nine and now 10, it's dropped by one spot each time. Once the charts update tomorrow, Drake will be in the fourth slot.
The rest of the spots are filled out by Morgan Wallen (X2), Teddy Swims, Benson Boone, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, Chappell Roan, Alex Warren, and Shaboozey. This news arrives amid the current tour that Kendrick and SZA are embarking on. The Grand National world tour got underway on April 18 in Minnesota. Lamar has made headlines for teasing Drake for his lawsuit dilemma with UMG on night one.