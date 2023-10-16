hot 100
- MusicNicki Minaj Passes Jay-Z In Combined Billboard Charting WeeksNicki is now 6th all-time among rappers.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion's "HISS" Expected To Score Top 10 DebutThe diss track has been making waves all weekend. By Lavender Alexandria
- Music21 Savage's "american dream" Expected To Spend A Second Week At Number OneThe album is expected to outlast Green Day and Morgan Wallen for the top spot.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLil Nas X's New Single Scores Middling Hot 100 DebutThe song was controversial long before it was even released. By Lavender Alexandria
- Music21 Savage Scores Two Top 10 Hits On The Hot 100"redrum" and "nee-nah" are the rapper's newest top 10 hits.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicJack Harlow Spends A Third Week At Number One With "Lovin' On Me"The song will be challenged by Ariana Grande's new single next week.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicJack Harlow Matches One Of Drake's Hot 100 Records With "Lovin On Me" Back On TopHe now has a number one hit in four straight years.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicJack Harlow's "Lovin On Me" Jumps Back To Number 1 On The Hot 100Harlow's newest single returned to the top spot after a month of Christmas songs.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNicki Minaj Reveals J. Cole Was Hyped To Hear "FTCU" And That The Song Almost Went To DrakeNicki spoke extensively about her new album in the interview.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicSZA's "Snooze" Becomes The Only Song To Chart On The Hot 100 For All Of 2023The R&B darling continues to rack up impressive achievements.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNicki Minaj Lands 14 "Pink Friday 2" Songs On This Week's Hot 100Nicki scored three new top 50 hits from her #1 album.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicAndre 3000 Officially Has The Longest Hot 100 Song Of All TimeThe record was previously held by metal band Tool.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicChrisean Rock & Lil Mabu React To "Mr. Take Ya B*tch" Chart SuccessChrisean Rock and Lil Mabu have landed on the Billboard Hot 100.By Cole Blake
- MusicChrisean Rock Makes Her Hot 100 Debut And Shares An Update On MotherhoodChrisean Rock scored her first hit on the legendary singles chart.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTay Keith Reacts To Helping Drake With Another Number One HitTay Keith is excited about Drake's major new chart milestone.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDrake Lands Every Song From "For All The Dogs" In The Hot 100Drake has a stunning 24 songs on this week's Hot 100.By Lavender Alexandria