Drake Breaks Wild "Hot 100" Record As "Nokia" & "Gimme A Hug" Make Their Grand Debut On The Chart

Drake and PartyNextDoor's new songs, "Gimme a Hug" and Nokia" made their debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week. The former ranked at No. 6 while the latter cracked in at No. 10. The tracks give Drake a total of 80 top 10 hits from throughout his career, the most of any artist in history. No other artist is particularly close either, as Taylor Swift ranks second with 59 with Madonna rounds out the top 3 with 38.

Both "Nokia" and "Gimme a Hug," which stem from the artists' collaborative album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, failed to usurp Kendrick Lamar from the top of the chart. His song with SZA, "Luther," remains No. 1 while his diss track, "Not Like Us," ranks at No. 2. His GNX hits, "TV Off" and "Squabble Up," also remain above Drake at No. 4 and No. 5 respectively. While Drake failed to overtop Kendrick Lamar on the singles front, he did successfully land on top of the Billboard 200 chart with $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. Lamar had retaken No. 1 there following his performance at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, earlier this month. Their album moved 246,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week.

Drake and PartyNextDoor dropped $ome $exy $ongs 4 U back on February 13 with guest appearances from Pim, Yebba, and Chino Pacas. It marks Drake's first studio album since he began feuding with Kendrick Lamar in early 2024. He's already begun performing songs from the project on his ongoing Anita Max Win Tour, which will wrap up in March.