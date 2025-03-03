Kendrick Lamar Continues His Dominance Over Drake As The Latter Falls Out Of The Billboard Top 10

BY Cole Blake 654 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar and Drake both dropped albums that have been competing on the charts in recent months.

Kendrick Lamar is continuing to wreak havoc on the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100. With the latest update to the chart, he holds the No. 1 spot with his SZA collaboration, "Luther," as well as the No. 3, No. 4, and No. 10 spots. Drake, who made the previous update with his tracks, "Nokia" and "Gimme a Hug," has completely fallen outside of the top 10.

Kendrick Lamar dropped "Luther" on his latest studio album, GNX, back in November. In the wake of the song's success, he and SZA are co-headlining the Grand National Tour, later this year. They already teamed up to perform the hit song at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. In addition to "Luther," the Billboard chart has Lamar's "Not Like Us" at the third spot while "TV Off" with Lefty Gunplay comes in at fourth. Lamar squeezed in one more song with "Squabble Up" at No. 10.

Read More: Oscars Writer Behind Conan O’Brien's Viral Drake & Kendrick Lamar "Pedophile" Joke Speaks Out

Drake & Kendrick Lamar Oscars Joke

Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been at odds for the last year. Their beef has been so prevalent, it was even acknowledged by Conan O’Brien with a joke at the Academy Awards on Sunday night. “We’re halfway through the show, which means it’s time for Kendrick Lamar to come out and call Drake a pedophile,” Conan said, referencing Lamar's Super Bowl performance. He then trolled Drake for taking legal action against Universal Music Group. “Don’t worry, I’m lawyered up," he said.

Kendrick Lamar released GNX as his sixth studio album back on November 22. In addition to SZA and Lefty Gunplay, it features appearances from Dody6, Wallie the Sensei, Siete7x, Roddy Ricch, AzChike, Hitta J3, YoungThreat, and Peysoh. On the other hand, Drake teamed up with PartyNextDoor for the collaborative album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, on February 14. The album saw them partner with Pim, Yebba, and Chino Pacas.

Read More: RZA Likens Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef To This Hollywood Blockbuster While Addressing The Battle

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors Music Drake Breaks Wild "Hot 100" Record As "Nokia" & "Gimme A Hug" Make Their Grand Debut On The Chart 3.8K
Sacramento Kings v Toronto Raptors Music Drake Fails To Dethrone Kendrick Lamar On The Billboard Hot 100 1194
Kendrick Lamar SZA Luther No 1 Billboard Hot 100 Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar & SZA's "luther" Officially Snags No. 1 Spot On Billboard Hot 100 1.6K
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Music Kendrick Lamar & SZA Dethrone Drake As "Luther" Ascends To No. 1 On Apple Music 3.0K