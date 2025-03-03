Kendrick Lamar Continues His Dominance Over Drake As The Latter Falls Out Of The Billboard Top 10

Kendrick Lamar is continuing to wreak havoc on the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100. With the latest update to the chart, he holds the No. 1 spot with his SZA collaboration, "Luther," as well as the No. 3, No. 4, and No. 10 spots. Drake, who made the previous update with his tracks, "Nokia" and "Gimme a Hug," has completely fallen outside of the top 10.

Kendrick Lamar dropped "Luther" on his latest studio album, GNX, back in November. In the wake of the song's success, he and SZA are co-headlining the Grand National Tour, later this year. They already teamed up to perform the hit song at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. In addition to "Luther," the Billboard chart has Lamar's "Not Like Us" at the third spot while "TV Off" with Lefty Gunplay comes in at fourth. Lamar squeezed in one more song with "Squabble Up" at No. 10.

Drake & Kendrick Lamar Oscars Joke

Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been at odds for the last year. Their beef has been so prevalent, it was even acknowledged by Conan O’Brien with a joke at the Academy Awards on Sunday night. “We’re halfway through the show, which means it’s time for Kendrick Lamar to come out and call Drake a pedophile,” Conan said, referencing Lamar's Super Bowl performance. He then trolled Drake for taking legal action against Universal Music Group. “Don’t worry, I’m lawyered up," he said.