"Don't Worry I'm Lawyered Up": Conan O'Brien Throws Jabs At Drake Being Called A "Pedophile" By Kendrick Lamar At Oscars

Conan O’Brien couldn’t resist addressing the year’s most talked-about hip-hop feud while hosting the Academy Awards. Midway through the ceremony, he took a jab at the ongoing rivalry between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. “We’re halfway through the show, which means it’s time for Kendrick Lamar to come out and call Drake a pedophile,” he quipped, pausing for effect before adding, “Don’t worry, I’m lawyered up.” The remark referenced Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show in February, where he performed his chart-topping diss track “Not Like Us.” The song, a defining moment in their lyrical battle, included the scathing line: “Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophile,” a direct shot at Drake’s album title.

The feud, which escalated in early 2024, began with Lamar’s incendiary verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That.” What followed was a relentless exchange of diss tracks, culminating in “Not Like Us,” the most commercially successful and culturally impactful release of the battle. Just before his Super Bowl performance, Lamar dominated the Grammy Awards, winning Song of the Year and Record of the Year. Drake responded not just with music but with legal action. He sued Universal Music Group, accusing the label of defamation and harassment for promoting what he called a “false and malicious narrative.” The lawsuit added another layer to their rivalry, shifting the battle from the recording booth to the courtroom.

Who's Side Is Conan O'Brien On In Kendrick Lamar/Drake Beef?

O’Brien’s Oscars joke underscored the feud’s reach beyond hip-hop. What began as a lyrical showdown had become a mainstream spectacle, drawing in fans, industry figures, and even Hollywood’s biggest stage. Conan O’Brien has never branded himself as a hip-hop aficionado, but he has shown an appreciation for the genre over the years. As a longtime late-night host, he has interviewed numerous hip-hop artists, including Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and Kendrick Lamar. His playful, self-deprecating humor often allows him to engage with rappers in a way that highlights both their artistry and his outsider status.