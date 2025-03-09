Elliott Wilson Scolds Conan O'Brien's Kendrick Lamar & Drake Joke As "Corny" Pandering

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 871 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Elliott Wilson Conan OBrien Kendrick Lamar Drake Joke Hip Hop News
Jan 18, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer (left) and television host and entertainer Conan O'Brien react during an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Elliott Wilson had previously taken Kendrick Lamar's side in the Drake battle, but draws the line at cultural outsiders joining in on the fun.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar captivated so many people with their battle that even the Oscars had to jump in and get some cultural brownie points. The ceremony's host this year, Conan O'Brien, joked about Kendrick calling the OVO mogul a pedophile at the event's halfway mark, also adding in a jab at the 6ix God's UMG lawsuit. While many folks found this funny, even some staunch K.Dot defenders and Aubrey Graham critics weren't as impressed. Elliott Wilson recently offered his simple but reasonable takedown of the joke on The Bigger Picture Podcast with DJ Hed and Jeremy Hecht on HipHopDX.

"Comedian gives you the license, right?" Elliott Wilson said of Conan O'Brien's Kendrick Lamar and Drake joke. "It didn't make me laugh. [...] N***a didn't write a funny joke. It wasn't funny. That's my point. [...] He thinks that's gon' be the killer line. That s**t was not funny, man. [...] You have to actually laugh." Wilson also compared this situation to Andrew Schulz's jokes about Kendrick and about Diddy and Meek Mill. He thinks the difference between defense and backlash is how funny the joke actually is.

Read More: Elliott Wilson & DJ Hed Discuss Andrew Schulz's Controversial Kendrick Lamar Jokes

Conan O'Brien's Kendrick Lamar & Drake Joke

"That s**t was corny," Elliott Wilson continued. "It looked like outsiders of the culture trying to attach themselves to culture. I think it's offensive to Drake and Kendrick. It's not cool, it's wack. Not saying Conan isn't a brilliant, smart comedian. I think he did a great job overall as the host, but that joke wasn't cool. That joke was a**." Then, Jeremy Hecht called people out for being hypocrites about this situation, specifically in the cases of Andrew Schulz and Conan O'Brien.

Meanwhile, other commentators like those on The Joe Budden Podcast actually thought the Kendrick Lamar and Drake joke was hilarious. However, they understand people's reactions on both sides, especially from Drizzy's perspective and as people who thought the open-ended joke was smart. Regardless of what you think of the jab, Elliott Wilson is at least definitely right in one aspect. All that matters is whether or not it's funny to you. Whether you measure that with a cheeky smile or a boisterous laugh is up to you.

Read More: Elliott Wilson Says Drake’s New Album Is “Not Enough” To Overshadow Kendrick Lamar

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Entertainment: Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Music Elliott Wilson & DJ Hed Discuss Andrew Schulz's Controversial Kendrick Lamar Jokes 950
Joe Budden Podcast Conan Kendrick Lamar Drake Joke Hip Hop News Pop Culture The Joe Budden Podcast Explains Backlash To Conan O'Brien's Kendrick Lamar & Drake Joke 3.4K
Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Jeff Beacher's Madhouse Pop Culture “The Joe Budden Podcast” Reacts To Andrew Schulz’s Kendrick Lamar Rape Joke 2.8K
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Music "Don't Worry I'm Lawyered Up": Conan O'Brien Throws Jabs At Drake Being Called A "Pedophile" By Kendrick Lamar At Oscars 3.5K