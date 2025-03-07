The Joe Budden Podcast Explains Backlash To Conan O'Brien's Kendrick Lamar & Drake Joke

Joe Budden Podcast Conan Kendrick Lamar Drake Joke
Comedian Conan O'Brian talks with area high school students on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Milwaukee Collegiate Academy. He and the former first lady Michelle Obama, surprised area high school students with their visit. The students along with other juniors from local high schools had an opportunity to have a round table discussion with them on such topics as applying and attending college. Obama is in town to promote her book with an evening program at Miller High Life Theatre, 'A Conversation with Michelle Obama' this evening. Comedian Conan O'Brien with be moderating the event and he also attended the surprise school visit with her. MJS-michelle15p2. © Angela Peterson / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef also found its way into other pop culture corners like the Super Bowl and legacy news outlets.

Hip-hop hadn't seen an event as big as the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle in a long time, and it was so big that even the Oscars had something to say about it. Award ceremony host Conan O'Brien joked that Kendrick had to call the OVO mogul a pedophile at the show's halfway mark, later adding, "Don't worry, I'm lawyered up" in response to Drizzy's UMG lawsuit. It was a controversial moment for some, but The Joe Budden Podcast explained why people feel the way they do. On one hand, they agreed that they found the joke funny and that people didn't really understand its open-ended nature. On the other, they agreed that they would be tired of all this if they were in Aubrey Graham's position.

Also, props to Joe Budden for shouting out the Black author of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake joke, who deserves even more credit than Conan O'Brien's hilarious delivery. Then, Marc Lamont Hill brought up the important point that the Oscars joke criticizes Kendrick's madness as much as it pokes fun at the 6ix God's reputation and legal actions. Finally, Ice chalked this up to what happens when rap beef goes global, and Parks suggested that the Toronto superstar would be in the same position if his wife-beater allegations stuck around.

Kendrick Lamar & Drake At The Grammys

Of course, the big reason as to why people even care about this joke is because of Drake's UMG lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." As that situation develops further and further, some folks think that industry conglomerates and organizations are trying to distance themselves from what's going on. For example, the Grammys recently deleted the clip of "Not Like Us" playing at their ceremony and the crowd singing along from its Record Of The Year award presentation coverage.

Maybe that's just a coincidence, or maybe Drake is really pressuring Kendrick Lamar and UMG. Well, at least UMG, anyway, since Kendrick doesn't show up in the lawsuit. Either way, The Joe Budden Podcast understands your take on the Oscars joke either way it goes. Will it be a one-off funny moment or a legitimate point of contention legally? We'll find out soon enough...

