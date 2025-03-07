Kendrick Lamar’s “GNX” Still Projected To Outsell Drake’s “$$$4U” On Next Billboard Chart

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 522 Views
Kendrick Lamar GNX Outsell Drake $$$4U Billboard Hip Hop News
Kendrick Lamar, shown here at 2023 Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, Tenn., is a 17-time Grammy Award and Pulitzer Prize winner. © Jamar Coach / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar also announced non-musical moves as of late, such as his "Whitney Springs" film with "South Park" co-creator Trey Parker.

Now that the Super Bowl halftime show is almost a month away from us, it feels like Kendrick Lamar should be slowing down these days. But you can't keep a Grand National in the garage for too long. New projections for the upcoming Billboard 200 albums chart still show what they did a few days ago. K.Dot's GNX will outsell Drizzy's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U collab album with PARTYNEXTDOOR. The West Coast LP, in its 15th week on the chart, is projected to move around 91K units, whereas $$$4U will just barely miss out with 90K in sales in its third week on the market according to these projections.

In fact, the gap between Kendrick Lamar and Drake for this week is so slow that either one might land on top. We'll just have to see what happens in a couple of days. Whether you prefer GNX or $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, these warring MCs have a lot to celebrate these days. There are some fan worries about industry affiliations, but those will likely continue far beyond their final albums.

Kendrick Lamar Whitney Springs Movie

Beyond Drake, though, Kendrick Lamar is looking elsewhere in 2025 when it comes to his artistic moves. He just announced his Whitney Springs film with South Park co-creator Trey Parker. Here's the synopsis: "A Black man interning as a slave re-enactor at a living history museum finds out that his white girlfriend's ancestors once owned his." Yikes... Sounds right up the Compton lyricist's thematic wheelhouse. The allusion to his partner Whitney Alford isn't lost on fans, either. We all know how well that reference worked out for Drake during their battle... Anyways, Whitney Springs releases July 11.

However, if Kendrick Lamar thinks Drake will forget him, the president of FIFA might just eliminate that possibility. He recently entertained the idea of the 6ix God performing at the 2026 World Cup, which would certainly be a big point of comparison to Kendrick's Super Bowl halftime show. But for now, on the charts, it seems like Mr. Morale will bounce back, but The Boy is right behind him. How long will their commercial clash last?

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
