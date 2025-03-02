Drake Edges Out Kendrick Lamar On Billboard With "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" Second Week Sales

While the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle is over, it seems like pretty much no one has noticed. Fans continue to bring up any and everything against their GOAT's nemesis, whether it's comparing sales, celebrity allies, industry ties, or even looks, believe it or not. Today, though, for anybody still keeping score, we can add a point on Drizzy's board. His new PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album from this Valentine's Day, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, landed at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with 119K second week sales. K.Dot's GNX lands at No. 3 with 106K equivalent units sold.

Furthermore, many fans wondered how Drake's second week numbers for the PND-assisted $$$4U would stack up against Kendrick Lamar's GNX entering its fourth month of chart domination. Now that both MCs' newest albums are high on the charts following their debuts, now fans can really compare their post-release hype. Of course, that looks very different for both. The Toronto superstar is coming off of the "Anita Max Win" tour and his Compton rival just rocked the Super Bowl LIX stage.

Drake & Kendrick Lamar On Spotify

Speaking of Drake's tour, he canceled the remaining dates for his Australia and New Zealand trek. While many fans have conspiracy theories about why this really went down, we have an official reason from his team to prioritize. Apparently, a scheduling conflict with venues meant that the OVO team would've had to stay Down Under for two weeks in between shows. That seemingly represented too large of a financial burden for them to be able to handle, as they have a massive team to accommodate, account for, and most importantly, financially compensate.