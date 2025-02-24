Drake Fans Rejoice After PARTYNEXTDOOR Collab Album Knocks Off Kendrick Lamar And Goes Number One

BY Zachary Horvath 1401 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 20: Drake performs onstage at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show at Phillips Arena on June 20, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Drake and PARTYNEXDOOR's "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" is going to be dethroning Kendrick Lamar and fans couldn't be happier right now.

In just one day, Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR will be replacing Kendrick Lamar on top of the Billboard Hot 200 chart. The sales numbers are in for the Canadians' collaboration album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U and they are quite strong at 246,000 units. However, per HITS Daily Double, that number currently sits at 248.7K. Regardless of what the final figure will be, it's enough for the OVO tandem to surpass Kendrick and GNX. The sixth studio LP from the latter saw a resurgence to the top of the chart after his viral Super Bowl Halftime Show. It would wind up selling another 247.1K units last week, with most of them being physical sales (126,000+).

Drake and PND did most of their damage on streaming platforms as HDD reports just over 27,000 in physical sales. But regardless, a spade is a spade, and fans of The Boy couldn't be any happier for their guy and for him taking down Lamar. Of course, some of his stans are making lofty claims amidst this victory lap, with one person tweeting, "Drake will always be the goat of music." Others are defending the quality of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. "This Drake and PND album is waaaay better than yal wanna admit," another user adds.

Read More: Top 40 Hottest Hip-Hop Albums Of 2024

How Many Number One Albums Does Drake Have?

Moreover, folks are taking this moment to give Drizzy and his running mate their due props for this achievement. "Drake just stacking number ones at this point, big moment for partynextdoor too." The former sure is as this is now his 14th chart-topping album. For the "Recognize" songwriter, it's his first. Overall, whether you love him or hate him, this is an incredible milestone for Drake.

With him now getting to this number, it ties him with just two other artists who have achieved this similar feat. Only Jay-Z and the queen of pop, Taylor Swift, have done this. The Beatles, surprise, surprise, remain all alone in this category. They possess a staggering 19 number one records. Overall, though, while Drake didn't win the lyrical battle with Kendrick, he's still proving himself as one of the most commercially successful MCs in the history of hip-hop. At the end of the day, that is something you cannot take away from him.

Read More: Chance The Rapper & Kirsten Corley's Relationship: Looking Back

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Drake PARTYNEXTDOOR Some Sexy Songs 4 U No 1 Hip Hop News Music Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR's "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" Officially Nabs No. 1 Billboard Debut 2.1K
Aubrey &amp; The Three Amigos Tour - Brooklyn Music Drake Teases "Celebration" After "$OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U" Goes Number One 2.3K
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Music Drake Fans Believe His Recent Chart Placements Are A Spotify Conspiracy 6.2K
Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors Music Drake And PARTYNEXTDOOR's "$OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U" Receives Official First Week Sales Figures 20.2K