Drake Fans Rejoice After PARTYNEXTDOOR Collab Album Knocks Off Kendrick Lamar And Goes Number One

In just one day, Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR will be replacing Kendrick Lamar on top of the Billboard Hot 200 chart. The sales numbers are in for the Canadians' collaboration album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U and they are quite strong at 246,000 units. However, per HITS Daily Double, that number currently sits at 248.7K. Regardless of what the final figure will be, it's enough for the OVO tandem to surpass Kendrick and GNX. The sixth studio LP from the latter saw a resurgence to the top of the chart after his viral Super Bowl Halftime Show. It would wind up selling another 247.1K units last week, with most of them being physical sales (126,000+).

Drake and PND did most of their damage on streaming platforms as HDD reports just over 27,000 in physical sales. But regardless, a spade is a spade, and fans of The Boy couldn't be any happier for their guy and for him taking down Lamar. Of course, some of his stans are making lofty claims amidst this victory lap, with one person tweeting, "Drake will always be the goat of music." Others are defending the quality of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. "This Drake and PND album is waaaay better than yal wanna admit," another user adds.

How Many Number One Albums Does Drake Have?

Moreover, folks are taking this moment to give Drizzy and his running mate their due props for this achievement. "Drake just stacking number ones at this point, big moment for partynextdoor too." The former sure is as this is now his 14th chart-topping album. For the "Recognize" songwriter, it's his first. Overall, whether you love him or hate him, this is an incredible milestone for Drake.