Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR's "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" Officially Nabs No. 1 Billboard Debut

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 499 Views
Drake PARTYNEXTDOOR Some Sexy Songs 4 U No 1 Hip Hop News
Jun 2, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake gestures during the third quarter of game two of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
"$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" marks PARTYNEXTDOOR's first No. 1 album and Drake's 14th, tying him for the most number one LPs by a solo artist.

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR officially took their collab album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U to the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart. The project debuted at No. 1 on the chart with 246K units sold in its first week, per Luminate. This is PND's first number one LP and Drizzy's 14th, tying him with Jay-Z and Taylor Swift for the most chart-topping full-lengths in the chart's history. For the record, only The Beatles have more with 19. Streaming units comprised 219K of $$$4U's first week sales, represented by 287 million on-demand streams. It's 2025's biggest streaming week for an album so far, and the biggest one since Kendrick Lamar and his GNX project garnered 380 million first week streams.

This is an amazing achievement for PARTYNEXTDOOR and the 6ix God, especially considering the context surrounding it. $ome $exy $ongs 4 U came out via Universal Music Group, something that Drake's federal defamation lawsuit against UMG over "Not Like Us" put into question. DJ Hed claimed that the distributor still made a lot of profits off of this new record, although we don't have any actual confirmation on that.

Drake First Week Sales

Of course, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U's commercial performance is a bit of a let-down when compared to typical Drake first week sales. 246K first week sales is a ways away from the 400K+ debuts that the Toronto superstar is used to, although there are many factors that play into this notion. One of them is that this is a PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album, although the others concern speculative conspiracy theories about platforms like Spotify trying to sabotage it. Take those with a gargantuan grain of salt.

Nevertheless, Aubrey haters, PARTYNEXTDOOR fans, and general OVO listeners alike should be very happy with $ome $exy $ongs 4 U and its chart performance. Some hip-hop heads wonder whether Drake finally overshadowed Kendrick Lamar with this project, and as you can imagine, opinions are split. Hopefully fans keep the conversations to the music above all else and don't wallow in the trenches of numbers talk. This is obviously impressive, but $$$4U's qualities go far beyond a number on a chart.

