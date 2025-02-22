We'll Hold That! The Joe Budden Podcast Reacts To Drake's First Week Sales For "$$$4U"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 721 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Joe Budden Podcast Reacts Drake First Week Sales Hip Hop News
Nov 23, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (white coat) sits courtside during a game between the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Joe Budden may have called Drake a "corpse" a few episodes ago, but first week sales for "$$$4U" showed him that Drizzy's not going anywhere.

As Drake often indicates, most recently through his loving gestures towards Melyssa Ford, he has a bone to pick with Joe Budden. However, that doesn't mean that the Slaughterhouse MC's titular podcast and its cohosts – including Ford – can't call a spade a spade. They recently reacted to Drizzy's collab album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with PARTYNEXTDOOR selling 249K units in its first week for a No. 1 Billboard debut. All in all, they seem quite impressed. The group commented on the idea of the 6ix God being a "corpse" as Budden remarked in a previous episode, clarifying their perspective and praises.

"People think that we're, like, preying on his downfall or whatever," Parks remarked on The Joe Budden Podcast. "Drake is still Drake. And Drake is going to continue to be Drake. He's going to sell records. Like, he lost the battle. It's not the end of the f***ing world. His career is not over, he doesn't have to go into f***ing hiding. He will sell records." "I get n***as getting on me for calling him a corpse," Budden added.

Read More: Drake Vs. His Rivals—And The Women Who Get Caught In The Middle

Drake Joe Budden

"Some people misunderstood that," Joe Budden explained. "But I meant corpse [as in] Drake as you knew him is no longer. We in a new chapter, we in a new chapter of Drake. But that's still Drake. So, like I was telling Ish. Anything below a certain number was gon' make me look at him like, 'Ooh, okay, it's a little worse than I thought.' But 250 is respectable, especially on a collab album." Then, the podcast posited that the upcoming solo album from The Boy will probably sell much more. Specifically, they floated around the 400K and 500K marks depending on when it drops, lead singles, and quality.

For those unaware, Drake and Joe Budden's beef began when the latter dissed the former's album Views in 2016. Some diss tracks and subliminals followed, and since then, they waged a war of words mostly through Budden's commentary and Aubrey Graham's reactions to them. At the end of the day, though, no one can deny a solid showing of commercial success.

Read More: Joe Budden Has Surprising Final Thoughts On Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR's "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U"

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors Music Joe Budden & Melyssa Ford Excitedly React To Drake Disses On "GIMME A HUG" 18.7K
NBA: Miami Heat at Toronto Raptors Music Drake Shades Joe Budden Yet Again With Sly Melyssa Ford Reference On New Album 7.8K
UnitedMasters SelectCon 2024 Music Joe Budden & Melyssa Ford Concern Fans With Seemingly Awkward Dynamic After Drake's "Gimme A Hug" Diss 2.8K
UnitedMasters SelectCon 2024 Music Joe Budden Has Surprising Final Thoughts On Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR's "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" 5.5K