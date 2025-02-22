We'll Hold That! The Joe Budden Podcast Reacts To Drake's First Week Sales For "$$$4U"

As Drake often indicates, most recently through his loving gestures towards Melyssa Ford, he has a bone to pick with Joe Budden. However, that doesn't mean that the Slaughterhouse MC's titular podcast and its cohosts – including Ford – can't call a spade a spade. They recently reacted to Drizzy's collab album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with PARTYNEXTDOOR selling 249K units in its first week for a No. 1 Billboard debut. All in all, they seem quite impressed. The group commented on the idea of the 6ix God being a "corpse" as Budden remarked in a previous episode, clarifying their perspective and praises.

"People think that we're, like, preying on his downfall or whatever," Parks remarked on The Joe Budden Podcast. "Drake is still Drake. And Drake is going to continue to be Drake. He's going to sell records. Like, he lost the battle. It's not the end of the f***ing world. His career is not over, he doesn't have to go into f***ing hiding. He will sell records." "I get n***as getting on me for calling him a corpse," Budden added.

Drake Joe Budden

"Some people misunderstood that," Joe Budden explained. "But I meant corpse [as in] Drake as you knew him is no longer. We in a new chapter, we in a new chapter of Drake. But that's still Drake. So, like I was telling Ish. Anything below a certain number was gon' make me look at him like, 'Ooh, okay, it's a little worse than I thought.' But 250 is respectable, especially on a collab album." Then, the podcast posited that the upcoming solo album from The Boy will probably sell much more. Specifically, they floated around the 400K and 500K marks depending on when it drops, lead singles, and quality.