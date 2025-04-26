Joe Budden Implies Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR's "$$$4U" Is His Album Of The Year So Far

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1108 Views
Apr 7, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse (left) talks with recording artist Drake (right) before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Despite their beef, it seems like Drake's new album "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" has grown on Joe Budden even more after first listen.

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR gave OVO fans the collab album they dreamed of with $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which even won over frequent Drizzy haters like Joe Budden. He gave the album a positive review on his self-titled podcast back in February, a sentiment which apparently only grew from there.

During the show's latest episode, the Slaughterhouse MC revealed he had some surprising thoughts on $$$4U. No, they don't have anything to do with the success of "NOKIA" or a potential Grammy, but they will be relevant once midyear and end-of-year lists start rolling around.

"And I'm saving a hot take on that album," Joe Budden remarked concerning Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR's album, as caught by AkademiksTV on Twitter. "I don't want to say it now, 'cause I look like too much of a phony. But at the end of the year, we'll see."

"It's probably going to be one of the better albums of the year, if not the best album of the year," Emanny chimed in, predicting Budden's hot take.

"That [is my hot take]," Joe replied. "But I ain't saying it because my voice is powerful. And I'ma look like a phony and all the little OVO fan pages are going to try to clip me up and f***ing take some s**t. [...] It's better later. Like, it was a 'better later' album."

Drake Joe Budden Beef

Of course, Joe Budden is just trolling Drake fans here and making light of their previous beef. Things began back with a heavy criticism of Views back in 2016, which led to diss tracks and a whole lot of Internet shade.

In fact, their ongoing but sometimes cooled-down feud even came up in $$$4U's "GIMME A HUG." That's the solo 6ix God cut where he name-drops Joe Budden Podcast cohost Melyssa Ford and laments how she's working with a "d**k-sucker."

That caused some tension, confusion, and double standards among the podcast crew. But it seems like every side just took advantage of the moment and saw a nice cash uptick as a result.

We will see where this Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR album lands on Budden's end-of-year list when it's all said and done. Just goes to show how great music might be the key to patching old wounds.

