Drake Piles On Joe Budden By Sending Melyssa Ford Flowers Mid-Podcast

Drake and Joe Budden have one of the most antagonistic relationships in hip hop media. The two men have taken digs at each other on record and social media. Now, however, Drake is using people close to Budden to stress his dislike of the podcaster. The 6 God interrupted a taping of the Joe Budden Podcast to send gifts to co-host Melyssa Ford. The podcast panel was shocked by the gesture, and the timing of the gesture. Drake somehow knew the perfect moment to send his petty message.

"How the f*ck they get the address?," one of the hosts asked. The footage the Joe Budden Podcast put out on Friday shows just how confused everybody is by Drake's gesture. It was initially unclear where the flowers came from. The card that came with them confirmed it, though. The card quoted the new Drizzy song "Gimme a Hug," in which he dubbed Melyssa Ford a "legend from the 6." Joe Budden can scarcely believe what he heard. Did we mention Drake also sent Canada Dry? Just in case the card was a little too cryptic (it was not). The crew can be heard laughing when they realize what happened.

Why Did Drake Name Drop Melyssa Ford?

It would take a book to detail the complete history between Drake and Joe Budden. They have been going back and forth for over a decade at this point. This latest dig, however, seems to arrive at a very confusing point. Sure, Budden has been laying into Drizzy post-Kendrick Lamar battle, but he actually had nice things to say about the rapper's latest album. "It's good to hear a Drake that you're familiar with," he told viewers. Melyssa Ford was a bit more perplexed when she heard her name on the new song "Gimme a Hug."

"I don’t know what he is trying to do," she said during the podcast. "I am not in that man’s mind, I do not know. [I'll] let you guys opine on that." Ford and Budden went on to speculate that the 6 God was trying to divide and conquer them by complimenting Ford and calling Budden a "d*ck sucker." The notion has crossed the minds of fans. The first episode after the song was released spawned tons of comments as to whether Ford and Budden were uncomfortable around each other. We're curious to see what Drizzy does next.