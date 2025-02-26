Drake Fans Suspect Melyssa Ford Will Cameo In Upcoming Music Video

Melyssa Ford teased something big coming up, and Drake fans are hoping its an official video collaboration.

Drake has really tried to cause a rift between Melyssa Ford and Joe Budden. Ford and Budden are two of the main hosts on the Joe Budden Podcast, and Drake bashed the latter while praising the former on his new song "Gimme a Hug." He called Ford a "legend in the 6" and described Budden as a "d*ck sucker." Plain and simple. The 6 God's propensity for pettiness, however, has fans speculating what he will do to the duo next. And a recent social media post by Ford has added fuel to the fire.

Melyssa Ford posted photo in which she appears to be getting ready for a shoot. "Something's cooking," she wrote. It didn't take long for fans to put forth the theory that Ford will make a cameo appearance in the music video for Drake's "Gimme a Hug." "If your in the gimme a hug music video this app will crash," one 6 God fan tweeted. Another claimed that a "legendary music video" was loading. Aubrey has already gone as far as to send Melyssa Ford flowers and some Canada Dry during a taping of the podcast. Their relationship seems to be strong, even if Drake and Budden's has never been worse.

Did Melyssa Ford And Drake Date?

Drake and Melyssa Ford's relationship dates back several years. The celebrities have known each other for a long time, and have even sparked dating rumors. Ford has maintained that they were not involved, however, and merely bonded over their similarities. "So Drake is Scorpio, I’m a Scorpio," she said during a 2021 episode of Drink Champs. "We spoke the same nonverbal language… and we’re both half-Black and half-white there was an unspoken language. I really truly f*cking adored him." Ford also praised the 6 God's intellect. "Part of the attraction with him is how smart and cerebral and Canadian he was," she recalled.

Drink Champs host N.O.R.E. asked whether Melyssa Ford and Drake slept together. Ford gave a definitive no. "We actually did not," she asserted. The podcast host got her start as one of the biggest video vixens of her generation, so it stands to reason that she would appear in a hypothetical "Gimme a Hug" video. It will be interesting to see how a video cameo affects her relationship with Joe Budden, if the rumors turn out to be true.

