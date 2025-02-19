Joe Budden & Melyssa Ford Concern Fans With Seemingly Awkward Dynamic After Drake's "Gimme A Hug" Diss

Fans think the dynamic between Joe Budden and Melyssa Ford got awkward during the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, after Drake referenced them on his song, "Gimme a Hug." On the track, the Toronto rapper remarks: "Melyssa Ford, you a legend from the 6ix, hate to see you with a d*ck-sucker." In one clip circulating on social media, Budden reputedly pokes fun at Ford over the lyric as she appears to become more and more annoyed.

Earlier in the episode, which celebrated the anniversary of the show, she discussed her reaction to the line. “I’m still processing,” Ford admitted. “I’m just still processing. I mean, it’s great. It’s awesome. I mean, it’s not the first time, though. It’s not even the second, it’s not even the third. But thank you. I don’t know what he is trying to do, I am not in that man’s mind, I do not know. I will let you guys opine on that.” From there, the group theorized Drake was trying to “divide” the two co-hosts.

Why Are Drake & Joe Budden Beefing?

Drake and Joe Budden have been feuding for many years at this point. The rapper-turned-podcast host has criticized Drake's music on a number of occasions, which has frequently offended the Toronto rapper. He recently shared an unflattering picture of him on his alternate Instagram page, which prompted Budden to respond on his podcast: "I’m not doing the back and forth with a corpse."