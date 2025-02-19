Joe Budden & Melyssa Ford Concern Fans With Seemingly Awkward Dynamic After Drake's "Gimme A Hug" Diss

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 24: Joe Budden attends the UnitedMasters SelectCon 2024 on October 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Fans think Drake got under their skin.

Fans think the dynamic between Joe Budden and Melyssa Ford got awkward during the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, after Drake referenced them on his song, "Gimme a Hug." On the track, the Toronto rapper remarks: "Melyssa Ford, you a legend from the 6ix, hate to see you with a d*ck-sucker." In one clip circulating on social media, Budden reputedly pokes fun at Ford over the lyric as she appears to become more and more annoyed.

Earlier in the episode, which celebrated the anniversary of the show, she discussed her reaction to the line. “I’m still processing,” Ford admitted. “I’m just still processing. I mean, it’s great. It’s awesome. I mean, it’s not the first time, though. It’s not even the second, it’s not even the third. But thank you. I don’t know what he is trying to do, I am not in that man’s mind, I do not know. I will let you guys opine on that.” From there, the group theorized Drake was trying to “divide” the two co-hosts.

Read More: Joe Budden & Melyssa Ford Excitedly React To Drake Disses On "GIMME A HUG"

Why Are Drake & Joe Budden Beefing?

Drake and Joe Budden have been feuding for many years at this point. The rapper-turned-podcast host has criticized Drake's music on a number of occasions, which has frequently offended the Toronto rapper. He recently shared an unflattering picture of him on his alternate Instagram page, which prompted Budden to respond on his podcast: "I’m not doing the back and forth with a corpse."

Fans have been having mixed reactions to how Ford and Budden handled the latest diss. "They f*cking love each other. Lol it’s all for show lol if it’s one thing they both know how to do is make content," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter) to defend the two. Another countered: "Joe Budden suffers from fragile masculinity and Drake knows it. This was exactly what he wanted to happen." Check out the full clip above.

Read More: Valentine’s Day Belongs To Drake: "So Far Gone", "IYRTITL" & Now "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U"

