Drake Shades Joe Budden Yet Again With Sly Melyssa Ford Reference On New Album

Drake just dropped his new collab album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, and to no one's surprise, it contains various subliminal shots and not-so-subtle messages for friends and colleagues alike. One of them appears on one of his various solo tracks on the project, "GIMME A HUG," which is one of the big tracks in which he talks about all the drama of the past year or so. Specifically, in a single bar, Drizzy shouted out one of his previous romantic partners and also shaded one of his most long-standing former hip-hop heroes turned rap rivals. "Melyssa Ford, you a legend from the 6ix, hate to see you wit a d**k-sucker," he raps on the cut, dissing Joe Budden.

In addition, "GIMME A HUG" also paves a bit of a way forward for Drake, as it's a banger where he can talk smack and delude himself into hip-hop beef ignorance. "Using you for promotion, truer words had never been spoken / N***as want to see RIP me on a T-shirt like I'm Hulk Hogan / I appreciate the fans rocking with me, this is really just a small token," he raps on the cut, "F**k a rap beef, I'm trying to get the party lit / Trying to get the party lit for the b***hes."

Who Is Melyssa Ford?

For those unaware, Melyssa Ford is one of the most iconic "video vixens" of the 2000s, a former partner of Drake's, and Joe Budden's cohost on his titular podcast. In fact, last summer, Toccara Jones revealed that she was actually dating him at the same time that Ford was, and they ended up talking about it and confiding in each other over it.