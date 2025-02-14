Drake Shades Joe Budden Yet Again With Sly Melyssa Ford Reference On New Album

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1140 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Miami Heat at Toronto Raptors
Feb 1, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Canadian recording artist Drake watches the play between the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Let's start unpacking the subliminal bars on this PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album.

Drake just dropped his new collab album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, and to no one's surprise, it contains various subliminal shots and not-so-subtle messages for friends and colleagues alike. One of them appears on one of his various solo tracks on the project, "GIMME A HUG," which is one of the big tracks in which he talks about all the drama of the past year or so. Specifically, in a single bar, Drizzy shouted out one of his previous romantic partners and also shaded one of his most long-standing former hip-hop heroes turned rap rivals. "Melyssa Ford, you a legend from the 6ix, hate to see you wit a d**k-sucker," he raps on the cut, dissing Joe Budden.

In addition, "GIMME A HUG" also paves a bit of a way forward for Drake, as it's a banger where he can talk smack and delude himself into hip-hop beef ignorance. "Using you for promotion, truer words had never been spoken / N***as want to see RIP me on a T-shirt like I'm Hulk Hogan / I appreciate the fans rocking with me, this is really just a small token," he raps on the cut, "F**k a rap beef, I'm trying to get the party lit / Trying to get the party lit for the b***hes."

Read More: Melyssa Ford & Lucky Daye Share A Steamy Onstage Moment, Fans Wonder About Joe Budden's Reaction

Who Is Melyssa Ford?

For those unaware, Melyssa Ford is one of the most iconic "video vixens" of the 2000s, a former partner of Drake's, and Joe Budden's cohost on his titular podcast. In fact, last summer, Toccara Jones revealed that she was actually dating him at the same time that Ford was, and they ended up talking about it and confiding in each other over it.

We don't know much about Drake and Melyssa Ford's current rapport, if any, but it certainly seems like he still admires her. Or, on the other hand, he just thinks she's an easy way to work in a bar against Joe Budden. Either way, more controversial narratives emerged around this PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, so we will see if the duo chooses to address them in place of bar-for-bar explanations or beef talk.

Read More: Drake Hilariously Responds To Ebro Darden's Scathing Criticism

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
drake Songs Drake Takes Some Swipes At Kendrick Lamar & Joe Budden On "GIMME A HUG" 450
Peacock's "Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story" New York Premiere Music Melyssa Ford & Lucky Daye Share A Steamy Onstage Moment, Fans Wonder About Joe Budden's Reaction 4.2K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 930
Legendz of the Streetz Tour Reloaded - New Orleans, LA Pop Culture Cam'ron Wears Jeans With Melyssa Ford's Face On The Crotch 4.5K