Melyssa Ford Continues To Revel In Drake’s “GIMME A HUG” Praise Despite Joe Budden Shade

BY Caroline Fisher 486 Views
Peacock's "Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story" New York Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 27: Melyssa Ford attends Peacock's "Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story" New York premiere at The Times Center on January 27, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Melyssa Ford is making the most of Drake's shoutout.

Drake and PartyNextDoor's new album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U arrived this Friday (February 14), and all weekend, social media users have been weighing in on it. They were quick to point out any apparent jabs at Drake's many foes, including Joe Budden. On "GIMME A HUG," he name-drops his podcast co-host Melyssa Ford, dissing Budden in the process. "Melyssa Ford, you a legend from the 6ix, hate to see you with a d**k-sucker," he raps.

Of course, both Ford and Budden immediately shared their thoughts on the line on the podcast. "I'm still processing," Ford explained at the time. "I'm just still processing. [...] I mean, it's great. It's awesome. I mean, it's not the first time, though. It's not even the second, it's not even the third. But thank you. I don't know what he is trying to do, I am not in that man's mind, I do not know. I will let you guys opine on that."

Drake Drops New Album With PartyNextDoor

As for Budden, he claimed he was happy to see Ford get her flowers, despite the shade directed at him. "I was happy [with] that," he said. "I was happy." Ford went on to celebrate the flattering shout-out by adding the song to her Instagram bio, along with the phrase "Legend From The 6." Now, it looks like she's still reveling in Drizzy's praise, dropping off a steamy bikini video last night to celebrate. "What he said ... let's heat up the summer," she captioned the clip alongside a series of beach-inspired emojis.

It looks like Ford is far from the only person enjoying Drake's new album, as it's already managed to break multiple records. It was the fastest album to reach No. 1 on U.S. Apple Music in 2025, for example, and got the most first-day streams for an R&B/Soul album in Apple Music history.

