Melyssa Ford Puts Drake’s “GIMME A HUG” In Instagram Bio Despite Joe Budden Diss

Drake and PartyNextDoor's new album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U arrived yesterday, it's already managed to earn big reactions from listeners. During a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, for example, he reacted to Drake throwing a jab at him by name-dropping Melyssa Ford. "Melyssa Ford, you a legend from the 6ix, hate to see you with a d**k-sucker," Drake raps on "Gimme A Hug."

Fortunately, Budden was able to brush off the insult, and was happy that Ford got her flowers. "I was happy [with] that," he revealed. "I was happy." As for Ford, she said she was still letting it all sink in. "I'm still processing," she explained. "I'm just still processing. [...] I mean, it's great. It's awesome. I mean, it's not the first time, though. It's not even the second, it's not even the third. But thank you. I don't know what he is trying to do, I am not in that man's mind, I do not know. I will let you guys opine on that."

Drake & PartyNextDoor Drop $ome $exy $ongs 4 U

Clearly, Ford didn't mind the shout-out. Recently, the personality even decided to put the song in her Instagram bio. Drizzy's words were pretty flattering, so fans can't blame her. She's far from the only one enjoying the song these days, however. Earlier today, Kanye West also hopped online to heap on some generous praise. "Gimme a hug is incredible," he wrote on X. "Sheeeeeeesh."

Unfortunately, not everyone is impressed by Drake and PartyNextDoor's latest release. On The Breakfast Club recently, Charlamagne Tha God shared his take on the project, claiming that he found it boring. "I only got to track eleven, but I don't feel Party on this album at all," he added. "I've never been a fan of Drake singing, I do like Party, but something about what I heard on this project thus far it just feels manufactured. It lacks soul. It's like AI and B."