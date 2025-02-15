Joe Budden & Melyssa Ford Excitedly React To Drake Disses On "GIMME A HUG"

One of the standout tracks on Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR's new album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U is easily "GIMME A HUG," the Drizzy solo rap banger cut that, among many other things, seems to take shots at Joe Budden while praising Melyssa Ford. "Melyssa Ford, you a legend from the 6ix, hate to see you with a d**k-sucker," he rapped on the cut, and Budden's titular podcast reacted to this track in particular. Overall, they seemed to enjoy the playful energy, sharp bar-writing, and exciting beat switch on the song, and they had a pretty great time.

"I'm still processing," Melyssa Ford remarked. "I'm just still processing. [...] I mean, it's great. It's awesome. I mean, it's not the first time, though. It's not even the second, it's not even the third. But thank you. I don't know what he is trying to do, I am not in that man's mind, I do not know. I will let you guys opine on that." Furthermore, the other cohosts joked about how this was a decent strategy to "divide and conquer" by putting Ford on her deserved pedestal. "I was happy [with] that," Joe Budden answered. "I was happy."

Were Drake & Melyssa Ford In A Relationship?

This reaction may surprise some people who know too much about Drake, Melyssa Ford, and Joe Budden's beef history together. For those unaware, the Toronto superstar and the former Toronto video vixen were in a relationship years ago, whereas the Slaughterhouse MC has been beefing with the OVO boss for about a decade, pretty much. However, the podcast cohosts did not exclusively have praise and joy over this track, as some criticisms still came up such as its "beta," "Where my hug at?" energy.