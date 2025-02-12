Joe Budden Isn't Interested In Feuding With A "Corpse" After Drake Attempted To Embarrass Him On His Finsta

BY Zachary Horvath 477 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
joe budden
TORONTO, ONTARIO - MAY 30: Rapper Drake is seen wearing a Dell Curry jersey before Game One of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on May 30, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Joe Budden attends Brooklyn Chophouse Grand Opening at Brooklyn Chophouse on April 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
Joe had the whole panel in tears with his vicious response.

This week is going to be an important one for Drake, especially after Kendrick Lamar's drubbing at the Super Bowl. In just about 48 hours, The Boy will be dropping off his first album since 2023's For All The Dogs, $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U. It's a collaboration record between him and his longtime OVO label mate PARTYNEXTDOOR. Overall, fans are pretty excited for this as Drake has a good number of strong songs with him. Just yesterday, he shared the official artwork for the tape on his Instagram, where's he been especially active as of late. That includes his Finsta "plottttwistttttt" where he's been dumping tons of random pictures and videos, including one of his many opps, Joe Budden.

The post surrounding the former MC and current podcast host looks to be an older video of him. In it, Joe Budden is smoking what appears to be a cigarette while hopping out of a Maybach sedan. Lil Wayne's "Let It All Work Out" plays as he walks in slow motion. Drake most likely selected this clip in particular in an attempt to point out Joe's dad bod physique. "$$$HITTING MEEEEEE," the post was captioned. Fans were having a blast with it, cracking jokes left and right and loving the petty feud that Drake and Budden have had for years.

Read More: Drake Receives Ominous Warnings From Fans After Posting Lucian Grainge's Daughter-In-Law On His Finsta

Why Does Drake Have Beef With Joe Budden?

However, The Joe Budden Podcast founder feels Drizzy is firing shots at the wrong foe right now. Here's what the New York native had to say about the matter: "Hey Drake! Don't shoot at me now that you're ice cold. I'm not doing a back-and-forth with a corpse," Budden emphatically stated as the panel chuckled in the background. "I wanted to do it when you was lit and was fun. Don't go get shot all through the year and then pop up like Bernie at Weekend At Bernie's wanting to shoot at me now."

He continued, "No, n****. Go spin the f*cking block. This f*cking n****. Are you crazy?!" Joe's panel told him jokingly, "He knew it was pod day!" Then, he added to his admittedly hilarious rant, "Been 99 n****s done jumped on your a*s. You out smoking hookah in turquoise boots. Don't post me n****. Go get your f*cking lick back. F*cking b*tch!" The crew then half-heartedly got into discussing Drake and PARTY's album, but Joe clearly had a lot to unleash, and boy did he. This is just another chapter in the longest series ever as these two have been trading shots since 2016 when Drake's Views dropped. Budden labeled it "uninspired" and from there on out, there's been endless amounts of trolling and disses exchanged.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Blasts Soulja Boy For Ruthless Tweet About Blueface’s Prison Stay

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
UnitedMasters SelectCon 2024 Music Joe Budden Goes Scorched Earth On Drake In The Most Joe Budden Way Possible 2.8K
Drake Joe budden Music Drake & Joe Budden Feud Turns Into Intense Movie Trailer: Watch 1.7K
NBA: Awards Show Music Joe Budden Suggests Lucian Grainge Could End Drake Amid UMG Lawsuit 4.1K
drake joe budden Music Drake Astoundingly Receives Praise From Joe Budden In Shocking Turn Of Events 4.2K