Joe Budden Isn't Interested In Feuding With A "Corpse" After Drake Attempted To Embarrass Him On His Finsta

This week is going to be an important one for Drake, especially after Kendrick Lamar's drubbing at the Super Bowl. In just about 48 hours, The Boy will be dropping off his first album since 2023's For All The Dogs, $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U. It's a collaboration record between him and his longtime OVO label mate PARTYNEXTDOOR. Overall, fans are pretty excited for this as Drake has a good number of strong songs with him. Just yesterday, he shared the official artwork for the tape on his Instagram, where's he been especially active as of late. That includes his Finsta "plottttwistttttt" where he's been dumping tons of random pictures and videos, including one of his many opps, Joe Budden.

The post surrounding the former MC and current podcast host looks to be an older video of him. In it, Joe Budden is smoking what appears to be a cigarette while hopping out of a Maybach sedan. Lil Wayne's "Let It All Work Out" plays as he walks in slow motion. Drake most likely selected this clip in particular in an attempt to point out Joe's dad bod physique. "$$$HITTING MEEEEEE," the post was captioned. Fans were having a blast with it, cracking jokes left and right and loving the petty feud that Drake and Budden have had for years.

Why Does Drake Have Beef With Joe Budden?

However, The Joe Budden Podcast founder feels Drizzy is firing shots at the wrong foe right now. Here's what the New York native had to say about the matter: "Hey Drake! Don't shoot at me now that you're ice cold. I'm not doing a back-and-forth with a corpse," Budden emphatically stated as the panel chuckled in the background. "I wanted to do it when you was lit and was fun. Don't go get shot all through the year and then pop up like Bernie at Weekend At Bernie's wanting to shoot at me now."