Drake & PartyNextDoor Reveal The Official Cover Art For "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U"

Drake and PartyNextDoor are going to be dropping an album soon and fans are very excited to hear what these two have in store. The album is called $ome $exy $ongs 4 U which means we are getting some R&B vibes. Overall, it is a weird time for Drizzy to be dropping. Especially when you consider how he was mercilessly embarrassed at the Super Bowl. Moreover, he is on tour right now in Australia which means his brain is already occupied. Regardless, the new album is almost here and now, we have the official cover art.

Drake posted the cover art on his Instagram page just moments ago. As you can see, Drake and PND are standing in the middle of a snowy landscape with two large buildings in the background. Meanwhile, they are wearing large fur coats. Considering the release date of the album, the season in which these two are standing certainly makes sense. Although one has to wonder if the two will remain on theme for the entirety of the album.

When Is The Drake & PartyNextDoor Collab Dropping?

The new Drake and PartyNextDoor album is set to arrive this Friday on February 14th, right in time for Valentine's Day. Overall, this is going to be a massive release for Drake as it will determine whether or not he still has the juice post-beef. His first week sales will be heavily scrutinized here. While most fans do not care about numbers, there is no doubt they contribute to narratives. With that in mind, this could be the biggest release of Drake's career in terms of the stakes.