Drake Reminds Fans He's Not Like Us With Latest Photo Dump From The "Anita Max Win Tour"

Drake shared a series of pictures from his ongoing Anita Max Win Tour on Instagram on Monday afternoon. In doing so, he joked about becoming too relatable in the caption. "Must have became so relatable they started thinking I was one of them," he wrote before concluding with a laughing emoji in quotation marks.

Top 5 popped up in the comments section to agree. "Not on your level at all," he wrote. Sukihana also laughed in response to the caption. Others shared their excitement for the ongoing tour. "The tour looks phenomenal. Everyone in attendance is rocking out. Brilliant," one user wrote. More fans also expressed their love for the new song, "Nokia," which plays in the final slide of the post.

Drake & PartyNextDoor's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U

Drake's post comes after he teamed up with PartyNextDoor for the collaborative album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The project debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart after moving 246,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week. In taking the top spot, Drake successfully dethroned Kendrick Lamar's GNX album, which returned to No. 1 after his performance at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. On the singles front, Drake's aforementioned "Nokia" track has been rising up the charts. This week, it reached the top 10 on U.S. Spotify chart.

As for his beef with Kendrick Lamar, Drake recently agreed to withdraw some of the allegations mentioned in his lawsuit against Universal Music Group. He's suing the company for defamation over the release and promotion of the diss track, "Not Like Us." In a recent filing requesting a delay in the pretrial conference, UMG lawyer Rollin A. Ransom noted: “[P]ursuant to separate correspondence, Plaintiff has agreed to withdraw certain key allegations in his complaint." Drake alleges the company promoted the song in an effort to devalue his brand amid contract negotiations between the two parties.