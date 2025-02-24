Drake & PartyNextDoor’s “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U” Secures Biggest Streaming Week Yet Of 2025

Drake and PartyNextDoor's collaborative album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, continues to rack up accolades. Chart Data revealed on Sunday that the album earned the biggest streaming week for any album in the U.S. in 2025 this week. Fans rejouiced the latest accomplishment on social media. "A R&B album is the most streamed album first week this year," captioned Akademiks. A fan questioned the accolade as there are ten months left in 2025. They commented, "It's only been two months in the year yall be glazing to the max."

Many acknowledged the album's success due to unique circumstances. A user commented, "No single. No video. No Vinyl. No bundles. No label support and it’s an R&B album…. AND still got a number #1 album!!! Not bad for a finished corpse." Another fan commented, "A rapper having a number #1 R&B album under his belt is definitely a flex." The accomplishment came with questions, a fan wrote, "So its either he sold the most cause he the goat or he sold less cause he blackballed idek whats goin on."

Does Drake & PartyNextDoor Have The Highest Selling Debut Of 2025?

The collaboration has broken several records since it's Valentine's Day release. The album’s first week was massive, racking up 246,000 album-equivalent units, including 25,000 pure sales. Streaming numbers were even more impressive. The album broke records on Spotify with 92.4 million first-day streams, overtaking Kendrick Lamar’s 92.3 million, a record set just two days earlier. It also dominated Apple Music, setting a new high for first-day R&B/soul album streams worldwide.