Drake & PartyNextDoor's "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" Breaks Apple's R&B/Soul First-Day Streaming Record

Drake and PartyNextDoor’s latest album is already making history on Apple Music following its Valentine’s Day debut. Released on February 14, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U shattered records for first-day streams, becoming the most-streamed R&B/soul album in Apple Music’s history. Billboard has reached out to Apple Music for further details. The album marks Drake’s first full-length project since For All the Dogs in 2023, which spent two weeks atop the Billboard 200. It also follows PartyNextDoor’s 2024 release, P4. The duo’s collaboration arrives at a pivotal moment, just days after Kendrick Lamar took a public jab at Drake during the Super Bowl Halftime Show by performing his chart-topping diss track "Not Like Us" in front of more than 100 million viewers.

This 21-track project, spanning over 73 minutes, blends contemporary R&B, hip-hop, and trap elements, with occasional forays into alternative rock, acoustic pop, and regional Mexican genres. The album's production is primarily handled by OVO Sound's in-house producer, Noel Cadastre, alongside frequent collaborators such as Gordo, Prep Bijan, Kid Masterpiece, Liohn, Jordan Ullman, and PartyNextDoor himself. Lyrically, the album delves into themes reminiscent of both artists' previous works, exploring topics like bachelor lifestyles, romantic entanglements, and personal experiences.

$ome $exy $ongs 4 U Milestones

Earlier this week, Drake surprised fans in Melbourne by bringing PartyNextDoor onstage during his Anita Max Wynn Tour. Addressing the crowd, he officially announced the album and hinted at its mix of moods. “I got an album coming out on February 14 with my brother PartyNextDoor,” Drake told the audience. “It’s called $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, but there are some high-energy tracks on there, too. And there are some personal ones. Hopefully, whoever you’re with on Valentine’s Day, y’all can share that experience together.”