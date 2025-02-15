Drake Breaks This Kendrick Lamar Record In 2025 Following New Album "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U"

Drake just opened his mouth, someone go hand him a streaming milestone right now.

Welcome to the latest goalpost shift from the Drake and Kendrick Lamar fanbases. Reports emerged over the weekend that Drizzy broke K.Dot's record for the biggest streaming day for a rapper in 2025, bolstered by the Valentine's Day (Friday, February 14) release of The Boy's PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. Moreover, Aubrey Graham garnered 92.4 million streams presumably across all platforms, whereas Mr. Duckworth earned 92.3 million streams. The closeness of this race shows just how massive their moments are right now, and you can't deny that regardless of what side you fall on in their beef.

Furthermore, Drake even referenced Kendrick Lamar vaguely on $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, mostly via the solo rap banger "GIMME A HUG." There's even a "Not Like Us" nod on the project, although many other shots and allusions to the 6ix God's feuds with a whole lot of people over the last year speak on this general "20v1" rather than specific grievances. We imagine that these two rappers' catalogs will continue to live in each other's shadow, whether that even makes sense, is warranted, or is accurate for their die-hards.

How Did Drake React To Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl?

As for Kendrick Lamar, he preceded this new Drake album with a hyper-polarizing Super Bowl halftime show, which continues to provoke debate and discussion online. The Toronto superstar hasn't really said anything about it, although plenty of people have speculated on what his thoughts may be and what this new LP's intentions are. Also, we need to keep the OVO boss' federal defamation lawsuit against UMG over "Not Like Us" in mind, as whatever results from that will make a massive impact no matter what.

Meanwhile, Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR recently hosted a surprise album release party for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U in Australia during the former's tour, far away from any discussions about Kendrick Lamar. Fans seem to really enjoy this new album, and we're sure that they will continue to celebrate it and also scrutinize it in the near future. We'll see what other numbers and success metrics look like for this record... If they even matter to you.

