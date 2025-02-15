Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR Host Intimate Surprise Album Release Party In Australia

$ome $exy $ongs 4 U is finally out, and fans in Australia enjoyed an intimate performance from Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR during Valentine's Day weekend to celebrate the release of their collab album. They went through classics such as "Trust Issues" and other cuts with seemingly just an electric piano to accompany them, and it was overall quite heartening to see. Hardcore OVO fans who love that Toronto sound got pretty much exactly what they love and what they've been asking for over the past several years. Not everyone's impressed, but that speaks to what the real intended audience for this release is.

Furthermore, a lot of conversation spurred from $ome $exy $ongs 4 U thanks to Drake's various allusions to the Kendrick Lamar battle and his "20v1." Most of them land on the Drizzy solo cut "GIMME A HUG," which sees him explicitly eschew rap beef to "get the party lit" and affirm that he is still at the top of his game. Considering the vibes for this intimate release party performance, it seems like this insular and tight-circled approach from PARTYNEXTDOOR and the 6ix God panned out well for them.

Of course, Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR talked about a lot more on $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, including some shots at other targets in the former's life. Joe Budden caught a stray on "GIMME A HUG" as well, as The Boy praised Melyssa Ford and lamented that she's working with a "d**k-sucker." In fact, they reacted to this cut on Budden's self-titled podcast, laughing it off and overall enjoying the track. It just goes to show that you don't need to take every diss seriously, especially from someone who launched a federal defamation lawsuit over a diss record.