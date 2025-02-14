Drake Takes Some Swipes At Kendrick Lamar & Joe Budden On "GIMME A HUG"

PARTYNEXTDOOR exits stage left and allows The Boy to address the elephant in the room.

In part one, Drake takes credit for giving Kendrick Lamar so many critical nods at the GRAMMYs. This a sentiment The Boy's die-hard fans have had since this beef began. "Using you for promotion, truer words had never been spoken / [...] I appreciate the fans rocking with me, this is really just a small token." After that he brings in a beat switch and changes up his flow and delivery. It's here where he tosses the Lamar feud aside and shouts, "F*ck a rap beef, I'm tryna get the party lit / Tryna get the party lit for the b*tches." However, Drake does go after a consistent detractor of his, Joe Budden . " Melyssa Ford , you a legend from the 6, hate to see you with a d*ck-sucker ." Overall, it's just good to hear him address everything on wax.

Drake 's got no ghostwriters and zero vocals from PARTYNEXTDOOR on "GIMME A HUG," one of 21 songs off of $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U. Overall, it's just him, the music, and bars about his perspective on his turbulent 2024. Additionally, 2025 gets a shout, too. Kendrick Lamar did do his best to commit murder on national TV with his Super Bowl Halftime Show. However, according to Drake, he's "very much alive." That's essentially the message he's sending on one of his six solo songs on this collab record. Moreover, with him addressing everything in sweeping fashion, its shaping up to be one of the most popular tracks.

