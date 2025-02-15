Drake & PartyNextDoor Treat New York City Restaurant Patrons To Free Meal Amid Album Success

Party Next Door Live
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 23: (L-R) PartyNextDoor and Drake attend Party Next Door Live at S.O.B.'s on October 23, 2014, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Drake and PartyNextDoor were feeling generous yesterday.

Drake and PartyNextDoor dropped off their new album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U yesterday, and so far, it's been a major success. It's already broken various records, becoming the fastest album to reach No. 1 on U.S. Apple Music this year. It's also broken the record for the most first-day streams for an R&B/soul album in Apple Music history. Needless to say, they have some celebrating to do, and they did just that shortly after the release.

According to Twitter/X user @GUACAWOLE, they were at a restaurant in New York City last night and Drake and PartyNextDoor covered everybody in the establishment's check. "Happy Valentine's from PartyNextDoor & Drake," a card they were presumably given read. Clearly, the duo was feeling generous, and supporters can't blame them. They've been receiving a great deal of praise from fans and peers alike on social media since the release. Earlier today, for example, Young Thug took to X to share a tweet that's speculated to be about the success of the new album.

Drake & PartyNextDoor Release $ome $exy $ongs 4 U

"That boy back number one [goat emoji]," he wrote simply. He's not the only one celebrating alongside Drake either. Today, Kanye West also took to X to share his thoughts on the song "GIMME A HUG" in particular. "Gimme a hug is incredible," he said. "Sheeeeeeesh." In the song, Drake appears to reference his famous feud with Kendrick Lamar and others. He also appears to diss Joe Budden by name-dropping his podcast co-host, Melyssa Ford.

"Bulletproof doors so heavy, got me rollin' 'round like a dignitary/Funny how it's only b*tch n****s that are waiting on the boy's obituary/'Cause if I die, it's these n****s that become the sole beneficiary/And what the f*ck are they gon' do with it?" he raps. "They be droppin' sh*t, but we be droppin' harder sh*t (Droppin' harder sh*t)/F*ck a rap beef, I'm tryna get the party lit." 

