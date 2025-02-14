Drake Confronts Kendrick Lamar Feud & Other Rap Beef On New Album With PartyNextDoor

"$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" has arrived.

Today, Drake and PartyNextDoor unveiled their eagerly anticipated new album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The project boasts 21 tracks, and already, it's earned big reactions from fans. They're currently hard at work dissecting each song line by line searching for any interesting references. Of course, they're also sharing their findings on social media. On "GIMME A HUG," for example, Drake appears to mention his explosive beef with Kendrick Lamar and others.

"Drake elimination, fake intimidation/Take a minute, take a deep breath, have a little bit of patience," the song begins, followed by "You Neo in the matrix, these n****s just Nemo in the ocean/Small fish, making kids feel emotion/Using you for promotion, truer words had never been spoken." Later on in the verse, the Toronto rapper takes even more shots at his rivals, slamming whoever he believes is praying for his downfall. "Bulletproof doors so heavy, got me rollin' 'round like a dignitary/Funny how it's only b*tch n****s that are waiting on the boy's obituary/'Cause if I die, it's these n****s that become the sole beneficiary/And what the f*ck are they gon' do with it?" he raps.

Drake & PartyNextDoor Drop $ome $exy $ongs 4 U

Drake doesn't stop there, however. In the second verse of the song, he seems to reject rap beef as a whole. "They be droppin' sh*t, but we be droppin' harder sh*t (Droppin' harder sh*t)/F*ck a rap beef, I'm tryna get the party lit," he rhymes. Drizzy appears to be focused more on fun than feuds these days. Kendrick is far from the only person he's at odds with, however. When he and PartyNextDoor revealed the cover art for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U earlier this week, they got called out by two other artists.

Freddie Gibbs accused them of copying his album imagery, pointing out their use of rabbits and dollar signs. John River alleges that PartyNextDoor questioned him about one of his music videos in a meeting. Allegedly, he later copied elements of it for his own album cover. He also alleges that PartyNextDoor threatened to get him black-balled if he refused to "pay him homage."

