PartyNextDoor Accused Of Threatening John River & Stealing Ideas For Drake Collab

BY Caroline Fisher 1.9K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 Afro Nation Festival - Day 2
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 18: PartyNextDoor performs onstage during day 2 of the Afro Nation Detroit 2024 Festival at Bedrock's Douglass Site on August 18, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
Drake and PartyNextDoor are under fire.

Drake and PartyNextDoor's anxiously awaited collaborative album $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U drops tomorrow (February 14). Already, the project has managed to spark a great deal of controversy. The duo unveiled its cover art earlier this week, earning responses from two fellow artists, Freddie Gibbs and John River. River alleges that he had various meetings with PartyNextDoor and OVO members, and that they questioned him about his creative process.

Allegedly, they asked about his "Hope City II" music video in particular, along with the Marilyn Monroe towers in Mississauga that are featured in it. These same towers appear on the cover of $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U. River accuses PartyNextDoor of threatening to get him black-balled from the industry if he didn't pay him homage.

Read More: Drake's "Brian Steel" Song Earns Major Compliment From Young Thug's Attorney

When Is Drake & PartyNextDoor's Album Dropping?

"PartyNextDoor wanted to get on a call after my video went viral in the country. On this call that lasted around 2 hours, he told me he watched the video 20x & me in front of the Monroe Towers was labeled new innovative & iconic. 'Why are you getting this attention instead of me is exactly what he said,'" an Instagram post shared by River today reads in part. "For over an hour he then told me (& tweeted then deleted) that I needed to always pay him homage. 'You're young & you don't want to get black balled.' The rest of the call he was fixated on every aspect & detail of my video, the towers & my vision for the city. Multiple people were present. I told him I respect his music but homage was strange."

At the time of writing, PartyNextDoor has yet to publicly address these allegations. As for Gibbs, he accused Drake and PartyNextDoor of stealing imagery from his 2022 album, $oul $old $eparately. "Damn they even stole the rabbits too. I’m flattered," he alleged in a post on X today.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs Slams Drake & PartyNextDoor For Allegedly Copying His Album Imagery

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Spotify And Hulu "RapCaviar Presents" Premiere Celebration Music Freddie Gibbs Slams Drake & PartyNextDoor For Allegedly Copying His Album Imagery 2.1K
US-ENTERTAINMENT-JUSTICE-YOUNG THUG Music Drake's "Brian Steel" Song Earns Major Compliment From Young Thug's Attorney 1030
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 42.0K
Party Next Door Live Music Drake & PartyNextDoor Drops A New Snippet From Upcoming "$$$4U" Album Called "Crying In Chanel" 8.2K