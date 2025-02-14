Drake Appears To Recall Young Thug Suggesting He Squash Future & Metro Boomin Beef On New Album

Drake lays it all out on his new album with PartyNextDoor.

Today, Drake and PartyNextDoor unleashed their anxiously awaited new album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The project features 21 tracks, which fans are sharing their reactions to online. One song in particular stood out even before the LP dropped, "Brian Steel." Of course, this is the name of the lawyer who represented Young Thug throughout the YSL RICO trial. He's since received a great deal of praise for helping the rapper reclaim his freedom.

When the tracklist for $$$4U was released earlier this week, many suspected that Young Thug might be featured on the song. This isn't the case, but Drake did take the opportunity to recall a suggestion the Atlanta rapper once gave him. "Broski just hit me, said, 'Put all the beef on the side,' I can't/Mm-mm, I'm heated now, yeah/N****s want meet up, talk about sh*t, I'm vegan now (For real)/Evil eyes were staring at me and I see it now," he rhymes.

Drake & PartyNextDoor Release $ome $exy $ongs 4 U

Many listeners believe this is a reference to a tweet Young Thug posted after getting out of prison in October of last year. At the time, he expressed interest in working alongside Drake, Future, and Metro Boomin again. This was after Future and Metro Boomin dropped We Don't Trust You and We Still Don't Trust You, two albums that ignited beef between Drake and various other artists. ".@Drake @1future @MetroBoomin we all bruddas. Music aint the same without us collabin," the post read simply.

Future ended up retweeting this, sparking a debate about whether or not reconciliation was something Drake should even consider. Social media users were split, but based on Drake's "Brian Steel" lyrics, it doesn't look like he thought so. This isn't the only reference to Drake's explosive beef on his new album with PartyNextDoor, however. On "Gimme A Hug," he appears to mention his viral feud with Kendrick Lamar, and reject rap beef as a whole.

