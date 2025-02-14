Drake Fans Insist He Carried PartyNextDoor On New Album ​​“$ome $exy $ongs 4 U”

Drake and PartyNextDoor's new project $ome $exy $ongs 4 U finally dropped today, and unsurprisingly, fans have a lot to say about it. They're airing their unfiltered opinions on X, and while many of their reactions have been positive, the same can't be said for everyone. Several users argue that Drizzy carried PartyNextDoor on the album, for example.

"Drake carried this album chile, and I’m not mad at it," one of them writes. "I rock with PND heavy but Drake carried TF outta this project," someone else claims. Although many believe this to be true, others feel the exact opposite, and insist that PartyNextDoor was the one doing most of the heavy lifting. "My man party carried drake on that album. still love yall both tho," a supporter declares. "Party carried drake so hard on that album," another says. Obviously, this is all still up for debate, but it's far from all listeners are talking about.

Drake & PartyNextDoor's New Album

Many are also pointing out the various references the Toronto rapper made to his battle with Kendrick Lamar and others. In "Gimme A Hug," for example, he appears to announce that he's over rap beef as a whole. "Drake elimination, fake intimidation/Take a minute, take a deep breath, have a little bit of patience," he raps, followed by "They be droppin' sh*t, but we be droppin' harder sh*t (Droppin' harder sh*t)/F*ck a rap beef, I'm tryna get the party lit" later in the song. In "Brian Steel," Drake even appears to recall a tweet Young Thug shared following his release from prison.