Drake Fans Insist He Carried PartyNextDoor On New Album ​​“$ome $exy $ongs 4 U”

BY Caroline Fisher 410 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors
Jan 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (standing) watches the action between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
"$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" has sparked a debate.

Drake and PartyNextDoor's new project $ome $exy $ongs 4 U finally dropped today, and unsurprisingly, fans have a lot to say about it. They're airing their unfiltered opinions on X, and while many of their reactions have been positive, the same can't be said for everyone. Several users argue that Drizzy carried PartyNextDoor on the album, for example.

"Drake carried this album chile, and I’m not mad at it," one of them writes. "I rock with PND heavy but Drake carried TF outta this project," someone else claims. Although many believe this to be true, others feel the exact opposite, and insist that PartyNextDoor was the one doing most of the heavy lifting. "My man party carried drake on that album. still love yall both tho," a supporter declares. "Party carried drake so hard on that album," another says. Obviously, this is all still up for debate, but it's far from all listeners are talking about.

Read More: Drake & PartyNextDoor Smash Apple Music Record With New Album “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U”

Drake & PartyNextDoor's New Album

Many are also pointing out the various references the Toronto rapper made to his battle with Kendrick Lamar and others. In "Gimme A Hug," for example, he appears to announce that he's over rap beef as a whole. "Drake elimination, fake intimidation/Take a minute, take a deep breath, have a little bit of patience," he raps, followed by "They be droppin' sh*t, but we be droppin' harder sh*t (Droppin' harder sh*t)/F*ck a rap beef, I'm tryna get the party lit" later in the song. In "Brian Steel," Drake even appears to recall a tweet Young Thug shared following his release from prison.

".@Drake @1future @MetroBoomin we all bruddas. Music aint the same without us collabin," the tweet read. This was after Future and Metro Boomin dropped both We Don't Trust You and We Still Don't Trust You, which fueled Drake's issues with various artists. "Broski just hit me, said, 'Put all the beef on the side,' I can't/Mm-mm, I'm heated now, yeah/N****s want meet up, talk about sh*t, I'm vegan now (For real)/Evil eyes were staring at me and I see it now," Drake appears to respond.

Read More: Drake Fans Rejoice Over New PartyNextDoor Collab Album “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U”

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Music Drake & PartyNextDoor Smash Apple Music Record With New Album “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U” 1125
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder Music Drake Appears To Recall Young Thug Suggesting He Squash Future & Metro Boomin Beef On New Album 1118
NBA: Awards Show Music Drake Confronts Kendrick Lamar Feud & Other Rap Beef On New Album With PartyNextDoor 1.6K
NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-REVOLT Party Music Drake Fans Rejoice Over New PartyNextDoor Collab Album “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U” 742