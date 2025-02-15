Young Thug Appears To Salute Drake For Breaking Records With New Album

Drake &amp; Future Summer Sixteen Concert After-Party
ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 27: Drake and Young Thug attend the Summer Sixteen Concert After Party at The Mansion Elan on August 27, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
It looks like Young Thug is loving "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U."

Drake and PartyNextDoor dropped off their anxiously awaited new album yesterday just in time for Valentine's Day, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The project boasts 21 tracks, and one in particular caught fans' attention even before it was released. This, of course, was "Brian Steel." For those who don't know, Steel is the attorney who represented Young Thug throughout the YSL RICO trial. The rapper was finally released in October of last year, and Steel has received a great deal of praise since for helping him reclaim his freedom.

So far, $$$4U has been a major success, topping charts and breaking various records. According to Chart Data, it even recently reached No. 1 on U.S. Apple Music. This earned responses from several of Drake's fans and even some of his peers, seemingly including Young Thug. In a simple tweet, Young Thug appears to celebrate Drake's latest achievements, indicating that he has his back.

Drake & PartyNextDoor Drop $ome $exy $ongs 4 U

"That boy back number one [goat emoji]," he wrote. When news of a song called "Brian Steel" landing on Drake and PartyNextDoor's first made its rounds online, many fans speculated that Young Thug could be featured on it. This isn't the case, but in the song, Drake does appear to address a viral tweet that Young Thug posted shortly after he was released from prison. ".@Drake @1future @MetroBoomin we all bruddas. Music aint the same without us collabin," Young Thug's tweet read. At the time, Future retweeted it, indicating that he might be on board to reconcile with Drake.

Based on some of Drake's lyrics, however, he didn't feel the same way. "Broski just hit me, said, 'Put all the beef on the side,' I can't/Mm-mm, I'm heated now, yeah/N****s want meet up, talk about sh*t, I'm vegan now (For real)/Evil eyes were staring at me and I see it now," he raps.

