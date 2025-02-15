Top5 Praises Drake After Getting Released From Jail

BY Caroline Fisher 577 Views
Denver Nuggets v Toronto Raptors
TORONTO, CANADA - OCTOBER 28: Toronto rapper Hassan Ali, aka Top5 during the second half of their NBA game against the Denver Nuggets at Scotiabank Arena on October 28, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
Top5 was arrested in connection to a firearm investigation last month.

Top5, born Hassan Ali, was arrested in his hometown of Toronto late last month. Reportedly, his arrest was in connection to a firearm investigation, and he was facing various charges. These charges include unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm while prohibited, according to CP24. 29-year-old Yasin Ali, who is not related to Top5, was arrested at the same time. The outlet also noted that the charges had not been tested in court.

Now, it looks like the rapper has been released, based on a new video shared on his Instagram Story last night. "What's the coincidence that they released me on Valentine's Day? Can you guys tell me?" he asked his followers with a laugh. "5 is home," he captioned the post alongside a series of heart and laughing emojis. Top5 went on to praise Drake for the new album he dropped yesterday alongside PartyNextDoor. "My Og never lets me down," he wrote over the project's cover art.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Accuses Kendrick Lamar Affiliate Hitta J3 Of Being Behind Top5’s Arrest

Top5 & Drake

More details about Top5's case have yet to be revealed. This is not the first time he's dealt with legal issues, however. He was also released from prison last year after a Superior Court judge stayed his charges related to a 2021 shooting, which claimed the life of 20-year-old student Hashim Omar Hashi. His charges were stayed after some social media evidence in the case was dismissed. The artist opened up about his time behind bars during a stream shortly after, claiming he was able to obtain a knife, cellphones, and got to eat a cheeseburger. He even used one of the cellphones he obtained to record a music video during his prison stay. Reportedly, he paid $10K for the device.

Following Top5's most recent arrest, DJ Akademiks accused Kendrick Lamar's affiliate Hitta J3 of having something to do with it. "Respectfully, Top5's team is telling me that he got on FaceTime with y'all and that he got locked up about a video and he thinks y'all told on him," Ak told the rapper in January. Hitta J3 denied these allegations.

Read More: Top5 Reportedly Arrested Over Gun Investigation

[Via]

