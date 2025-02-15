Top5 Praises Drake After Getting Released From Jail

Top5, born Hassan Ali, was arrested in his hometown of Toronto late last month. Reportedly, his arrest was in connection to a firearm investigation, and he was facing various charges. These charges include unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm while prohibited, according to CP24. 29-year-old Yasin Ali, who is not related to Top5, was arrested at the same time. The outlet also noted that the charges had not been tested in court.

Now, it looks like the rapper has been released, based on a new video shared on his Instagram Story last night. "What's the coincidence that they released me on Valentine's Day? Can you guys tell me?" he asked his followers with a laugh. "5 is home," he captioned the post alongside a series of heart and laughing emojis. Top5 went on to praise Drake for the new album he dropped yesterday alongside PartyNextDoor. "My Og never lets me down," he wrote over the project's cover art.

Top5 & Drake

More details about Top5's case have yet to be revealed. This is not the first time he's dealt with legal issues, however. He was also released from prison last year after a Superior Court judge stayed his charges related to a 2021 shooting, which claimed the life of 20-year-old student Hashim Omar Hashi. His charges were stayed after some social media evidence in the case was dismissed. The artist opened up about his time behind bars during a stream shortly after, claiming he was able to obtain a knife, cellphones, and got to eat a cheeseburger. He even used one of the cellphones he obtained to record a music video during his prison stay. Reportedly, he paid $10K for the device.

Following Top5's most recent arrest, DJ Akademiks accused Kendrick Lamar's affiliate Hitta J3 of having something to do with it. "Respectfully, Top5's team is telling me that he got on FaceTime with y'all and that he got locked up about a video and he thinks y'all told on him," Ak told the rapper in January. Hitta J3 denied these allegations.