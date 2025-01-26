DJ Akademiks Accuses Kendrick Lamar Affiliate Hitta J3 Of Being Behind Top5’s Arrest

Recently, Hitta J3 called DJ Akademiks during a livestream, resulting in a heated exchange. Ak had been questioning whether or not Hitta J3 is actually Kendrick Lamar's cousin, which he's described himself as in the past. Hitta J3 insisted that it doesn't matter if he is or not, and Akademiks proceeded to suggest that he allegedly had something to do with Top5's recent arrest. The Toronto rapper was reportedly taken into custody late last week after a raid. He's now facing charges of unauthorized possession of a firearm and prohibited gun possession.

"Respectfully, Top5's team is telling me that he got on FaceTime with y'all and that he got locked up about a video and he thinks y'all told on him," Akademiks explained. "My people was right here when I was on the phone with Top5," Hitta J3 responded. "Did I ever do anything with that footage? No." Akademiks continued to ask questions, prompting Hitta J3 to insist that he doesn't beef with Canadians.

Hitta J3 Denies Any Involvement In Top5's Arrest During Heated Call With DJ Akademiks

The fiery exchange took place just a few weeks after Hitta J3 dissed Top5 on his song, "Billy Butcherson." Top5 and DJ Akademiks are far from the people he's taken issue with as of late, however. Earlier this month, Hitta also went off on Joe Budden's podcast co-host Ice on social media for suggesting that he shouldn't have appeared on Kendrick's latest album, GNX. Ice shared his side of the story on the podcast shortly after.

"I said, 'I wish dude didn't put son on his album,'" he recalled at the time. "But, it seem like everybody knew what I was talking about. And everybody tagged the dude I was referring to... So, he just went on a whole... He was like, 'Yo, if you don't like what I said, do something about it.' I did. I muted you, so I won't see you anymore."