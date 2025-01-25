DJ Akademiks Downplays Grooming Allegations In Explosive Response To PlaqueBoyMax

DJ Akademiks exploded on his livestream while responding to the grooming allegations against him. For those unaware, he and Tory Lanez's alleged manager WrittenByRay were caught making inappropriate sexual comments to a 15-year-old on the teenager's livestream, which resulted in a lot of due backlash. PlaqueBoyMax, for whom the 15-year-old is a Discord mod, directly called Ak out and asked him to refrain from those types of comments in the future, warning his young audience about the dangers of interactions like those. Akademiks responded by saying that he doesn't want to support Max anymore, claiming that he's shown too much love to the streamer community for them to call him out for this disturbing behavior.

In addition, DJ Akademiks put forth the excuse that he and others helped the 15-year-old through a very rough personal time with money and support. This also included his allegation that PlaqueBoyMax hasn't done his part to support the teenage mod, which neither party seems to have spoken on at press time. "I know people are trying to make it weird," Ak tried to deflect concerning this grooming behavior. "I know it ain't even Max's community. It's really, like, these Kendrick fans and s**t like that."

DJ Akademiks Addresses Grooming Allegations By Shifting The Goalpost

The 15-year-old in question responded to all this in a call with streamer ImDontai, in which he called DJ Akademiks' behavior "truly uncomfortable" and "disgusting." The teenager also revealed that Ak, Ray, and company knew that he was live-streaming at the time, and that they then deleted some direct messages to him addressing the situation and trying to downplay it, while also requesting that he delete stream VODs (recordings of the stream). As the hip-hop media and streaming world continues to react to this, rumors also surged thanks to rapper and YouTuber ScruFaceJean that the 15-year-old's guardian allegedly indicated that law enforcement might investigate the matter.

