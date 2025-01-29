Adam22 Claims To Have “Gangsters” Trying To Cancel DJ Akademiks In His DMs

DJ Akademiks is currently under fire for an inappropriate conversation that he and Tory Lanez affiliate WrittenByRay had with PlaqueBoyMax's 15-year-old Discord mod. PlaqueBoyMax called him out over the ordeal, and Ak has been facing intense backlash ever since. Amid all of this, his fellow internet personality Adam22 has decided to weigh in, questioning people's willingness to "cancel" Akademiks. According to him, he's even received some DMs from people encouraging him to tear Akademiks down, which he doesn't agree with.

"It's just the level of desperation to cancel people is so f*cking lame to me," he began. "And I have people in my DMs who I think of as gangsters, who I know have done the things that gangsters do... And they're in my DMs like 'Oh man, you better cancel Ak.' And I'm like what happened to you that you decided that the way to get at somebody who you're literally just jealous of is to use this as an opportunity to grandstand and virtue signal, and basically just try to make them look as bad as possible?"

Adam22 Comes To DJ Akademiks' Defense

"I don't relate to that mindstate," he continued. "I don't appreciate when people do it to me, I think it's lame as f*ck... This is so normal now that they don't even realize what they're doing." Adam22 isn't the only one coming to Akademiks' defense as the rest of the internet rips him to shreds, however. Adin Ross also recently shared his thoughts on the matter, arguing that social media users try to pick and choose who gets away with certain things.

"I just think it was a really weird situation," he said. "At the same time, it's like... bro, like, it's just... I don't know. No, guys, what he said was super f**king weird. Don't get me wrong. Like, I get it. The clip came out, he doesn't know him. But, bro, he's not a f**king pedophile. Like, it's just, like, bro... like, come on, bro! You guys pick and choose of who you guys like (and) allow certain s**t to be said, too. Like, I swear to god, y'all do. That's the problem!"