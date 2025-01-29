Adam22 Claims To Have “Gangsters” Trying To Cancel DJ Akademiks In His DMs

BY Caroline Fisher 1.7K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chief Keef x Zaytoven GloToven Listening Party Hosted By ASAP Bari
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Adam22 attends Chief Keef x Zaytoven GloToven Listening Party hosted by ASAP Bari on March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Adam22 has come to DJ Akademiks’ defense.

DJ Akademiks is currently under fire for an inappropriate conversation that he and Tory Lanez affiliate WrittenByRay had with PlaqueBoyMax's 15-year-old Discord mod. PlaqueBoyMax called him out over the ordeal, and Ak has been facing intense backlash ever since. Amid all of this, his fellow internet personality Adam22 has decided to weigh in, questioning people's willingness to "cancel" Akademiks. According to him, he's even received some DMs from people encouraging him to tear Akademiks down, which he doesn't agree with.

"It's just the level of desperation to cancel people is so f*cking lame to me," he began. "And I have people in my DMs who I think of as gangsters, who I know have done the things that gangsters do... And they're in my DMs like 'Oh man, you better cancel Ak.' And I'm like what happened to you that you decided that the way to get at somebody who you're literally just jealous of is to use this as an opportunity to grandstand and virtue signal, and basically just try to make them look as bad as possible?"

Read More: Adin Ross Doesn't Think DJ Akademiks Is A Pedophile Despite Grooming Allegations

Adam22 Comes To DJ Akademiks' Defense

"I don't relate to that mindstate," he continued. "I don't appreciate when people do it to me, I think it's lame as f*ck... This is so normal now that they don't even realize what they're doing." Adam22 isn't the only one coming to Akademiks' defense as the rest of the internet rips him to shreds, however. Adin Ross also recently shared his thoughts on the matter, arguing that social media users try to pick and choose who gets away with certain things.

"I just think it was a really weird situation," he said. "At the same time, it's like... bro, like, it's just... I don't know. No, guys, what he said was super f**king weird. Don't get me wrong. Like, I get it. The clip came out, he doesn't know him. But, bro, he's not a f**king pedophile. Like, it's just, like, bro... like, come on, bro! You guys pick and choose of who you guys like (and) allow certain s**t to be said, too. Like, I swear to god, y'all do. That's the problem!"

Read More: DJ Akademiks Breaks Silence On Twitch Ban Amidst Grooming Allegations

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Pop Culture Adin Ross Doesn't Think DJ Akademiks Is A Pedophile Despite Grooming Allegations 641
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 3.1K
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020" 8.1K
News Authentic 221