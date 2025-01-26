Meek Mill Warns Parents About DJ Akademiks Amid Alleged Grooming Scandal

Last week, DJ Akademiks and Tory Lanez affiliate WrittenByRay got called out by PlaqueBoyMax for a conversation they have with his 15-year-old Discord mod, NourGxd. In various clips, the men can be heard asking the teenager inappropriate questions, joking about sending strippers to his house, and more. Akademiks has been facing intense backlash online ever since, with countless social media users and peers condemning his behavior. Earlier today, for example, Meek Mill hopped on X to weigh in.

He made it clear that he doesn't approve of the internet personality's actions in the slightest, and advised parents to protect their children from the dangers he thinks could be associated with him. "If your a parent go get ya kids phone and block this man he’s grooming children with a very large platform that 'kids' like," he alleged. "Also attempts to ruin black families and black success daily 'VILLAN IN THE VILLAGE.'"

Meek Mill Slams DJ Akademiks On X

The Philly rapper's tweet doesn't exactly come as a surprise, as Meek Mill and DJ Akademiks haven't had the best relationship for a while. Meek is also far from the first person to put Ak on blast amid all of this. As social media users ripped him to shreds for the inappropriate conversation, the streamer went off, slamming PlaqueBoyMax along with anyone else criticizing him. He addressed the situation again last night, however, taking on a more apologetic tone.

"This is about the 18th time y'all have tried to have this conversation," he said. "I get it. Y'all are upset. 'How do we cancel Ak?' I'm still the biggest, pause. You can't cancel what you didn't build. If you're my audience and you don't have no sympathy for me, I've always said, I ain't gon' lie. I've done a lot of bulls**t up in this game. Trust me. I've got mine off. This issue aside – which, again. I am wrong. I will be better. This is a teachable moment."